Eyeglasses Global Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eyeglasses - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $197.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eyeglasses estimated at US$139.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$76.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Sunglasses Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

In the global Sunglasses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 488 Featured) -

Carl Zeiss AG

De Rigo S.p.A.

Essilor International S.A.

Hoya Corporation

Indo Optical S.L.U.

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Oakley Inc.

Rodenstock GmbH

Safilo Group S.p.A.

TEK Optical Canada

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Eyewear Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Percentage Change in Weekly Eye Exams, in the US, January - August: 2020 vs 2019

Percentage Change in Weekly Sales of Lenses in the US, January - August: 2020 vs 2019

COVID-19 Unleashes New Technology Era for Eye Care Industry

Heightened Focus on Safety & Hygiene Presents Lucrative Avenues for Eyewear Brands

COVID-19 to Galvanize Transition from Contact Lenses toward Eyeglasses

Online Sales of Eyewear Products Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Eyewear Retailers Bet on Virtual Try-Ons

DTC Glasses & Contacts Brands Tap Work-from-Home Trend amid COVID-19 for Enviable Gains

Eyeglasses: An Introduction

Product Overview

Lenses

Frames

Sunglasses

Eye Health Awareness: A Critical Factor to Growth

Outlook

Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses

Vision Facts, Figures and Opportunities

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Popular Eyewear Trends for 2020

Rise in Myopia Rate to Benefit Demand for Eyeglasses

Increased Screen Usage Among Children and Growing Risk of Myopia to Drive Gains for Eyewear Market

Rise in Presbyopes Drives Demand for Progressive Eye Glasses

Increase in Digital Time Peaks the Demand for Protective Clear Glasses

3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses

Advancements in Frame and Lens Technologies to Aid in Betterment of Healthcare Provision

Innovations in Reading Glasses

Smart Glasses: An Undeniable Win Over Other Hands Free Technologies

Select Recent Smart Glass Introductions/Innovations

HD Glasses Designed for a Sharper Vision

Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd

Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance of Fashionable Eyewear

Innovation: Name of the Game for Industry Players

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach

Sports Eyewear Market: Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand

Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add "Volume" for Eyeglasses Market

Innovative Designs and Innovations to Boost Sunglasses Market

Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses

Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses

Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category

Growing Popularity of Replica Sunglasses

Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow

Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity

Premium Lens Market: On the Rise

Premium Lenses Market Worldwide - Penetration Rate (%) of Photochromic Lenses in Select Countries for 2019

Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity

Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e2vsn

Attachment