Hometown Hero CBD Invests in Future of Hemp, Adds 200 New Members to the Hemp Industries Association

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to secure consumer and market access to safe and effective hemp-derived cannabinoid products, Hometown Hero CBD today announced that it has gifted 200 retail customers with business memberships to the Hemp Industries Association (HIA).



“HIA is a true advocate for our industry helping advance all facets of the hemp ecosystem,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO and founder of Hometown Hero CBD. “As a member ourselves, we are delighted to further support HIA by adding new members that will empower and inspire more voices, as we collectively work to keep hemp legal in the U.S. and establish a just and science-based framework for a bright and prosperous future.”

Founded in 1994, HIA is a purpose-driven nonprofit trade association for hemp farms and businesses. Its mission is to serve all areas of the U.S. hemp industry by advancing the hemp economy and educating the market for the benefit of its members, the public and the planet.

“For nearly 30 years, HIA has been comprised of forward-looking members who believe in exploring the full potential of this remarkable plant, who are committed to ethical and sustainable business practices, and who don’t shy away from the big fights to secure justice for hemp,” said Jody McGinness, executive director at HIA. “Hometown Hero CBD’s epitomizes those leadership qualities through its unmatched state and national advocacy, its support for veterans, by educating retailers and consumers, and by vigorously pushing back against misconceptions and misinformation about hemp-derived cannabinoids. In making this extraordinary investment in HIA, they are proving the seriousness of their commitment to the hemp industry while empowering hundreds of small businesses to join the fight for a just, safe, and thriving hemp industry.”

Among other benefits, the new business members will receive advocacy and consumer education information and materials, advocacy alerts and state regulatory updates, as well as be able to connect with a nationwide network of hemp businesses and farms. New members also are awarded democratic rights that allow them to take an active role in HIA’s leadership and to help shape the national hemp industry.

“We continue to work with the HIA to maintain an open and safe marketplace for hemp, including support of HIA’s Defend Hemp campaign as states look to implement bans on cannabinoids, flower and other products,” said Cynthia Cabrera, newly appointed chief strategy officer at Hometown Hero CBD. “We have always supported our customers through advocacy and education, and this no-strings-attached gifting of memberships is another way to give back to our partners and encourage them to get more involved in their future.”

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC and CBDA + CBGA lifestyle products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

About HIA

The Hemp Industries Association (HIA) is a member-led, mission-driven nonprofit trade group representing hemp companies, farms, supporters and researchers in the United States and around the world. Founded in 1994, HIA advocates for the fair treatment of hemp in the marketplace by promoting the adoption of industry best practices, scientific accuracy, sustainable development, regenerative farming, and consumer education. More information can be found by visiting www.thehia.org.

