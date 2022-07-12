Hard Luxury Goods Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Chanel, Bulgari, Hermes, Ralph Lauren & Others

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hard Luxury Goods Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the hard luxury goods market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods and service sectors. The global hard luxury goods market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth driver for this market are growing preferences for front-line and sophisticated products among consumers, increasing number of high net-worth individuals in developed countries and the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging nations.



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Watches

Jewelry

Other

By Distribution Channel [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Online Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Monobrand Stores

By Gender [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Male

Female

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Product

3.3.1: Watches

3.3.2: Jewelry

3.3.3: Other

3.4: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Online Stores

3.4.2: Department Stores

3.4.3: Specialty Stores

3.4.4: Monobrand Stores

3.5: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Gender

3.5.1: Male

3.5.2: Female



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Region

4.2: North American Hard Luxury Goods Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Watches, Jewelry, and Other

4.2.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, and Monobrand Stores

4.2.3: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.3: European Hard Luxury Goods Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: Watches, Jewelry, and Other

4.3.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, and Monobrand Stores

4.3.3: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.4: APAC Hard Luxury Goods Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: Watches, Jewelry, and Other

4.4.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, and Monobrand Stores

4.4.3: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.5: ROW Hard Luxury Goods Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: Watches, Jewelry, and Other

4.5.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, and Monobrand Stores

4.5.3: Market by Gender: Male and Female



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Gender

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Hard Luxury Goods Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Hard Luxury Goods Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Companies Mentioned

Bulgari

Bottega Veneta

Chanel

Graff Diamonds

Giorgio Armani

Hermes

Harry Winston

Louis Vuitton

Richemont

Ralph Lauren

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcpy0