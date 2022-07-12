New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By commodity type ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191724/?utm_source=GNW

All these functions allow the demand for storage systems to expand in an upward direction of fashion. The current COVID-19 scenario puts additional pressure on the protection of grains and storage units, which can also improve the grain silos and storage market.



Market Highlights

Grain Silos and Storage System Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.5% in 2030.

Grain Silos and Storage System Market to surpass USD 3.4 billion by 2030 from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in the set-up of silos which help to facilitate the storage of grains and which can be stored for a longer period of time under appropriate conditions, irrespective of the external weather conditions, which are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in the set-up of silos, which helps to promote the storage of grains and can be stored for a longer period of time under suitable conditions, irrespective of the external weather conditions, which are some of the factors that drive market development.



Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Segments

Flat bottom silos segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Grain Silos and Storage System Market is segmented by type into hopper silos, flat bottom silos, grain bins, and other silos type. Grain bins-based Grain Silos and Storage System, led the market in 2019, accounting for XX.X% of market share. The grain bins are built as vented, silver, and corrugated steel-structured containers provided in different heights that have a greater diameter than silos. These types of grain containers are typically used to store dry maize and soybeans that meet the domestic or export requirements for feed, food and fuel use. The segment of flat bottom silos will propel this market at a fast growth rate. These kinds of silos have low storage costs and are simple to build. They are highly favoured for the long-term storage choice of grains. The category of grain bins will also illustrate growth opportunities in the industry. Due to the leader’s stronghold in the market, their use dominates the industry.



Maize segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Grain Silos and Storage System Market is segmented by commodity type as rice, maize, sunflower, wheat, and soybean among others. The maize segment held the largest share of the market accounting for XX.X% of the overall revenue in 2019. In various developed and developing countries, maize is an important crop. It is used and refined into various food and industrial products, such as starch, sweeteners, maize oil, beverage & industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol, as livestock feed. Corn, sorghum, barley, and oats are the main feed grains consumed in the US. In an upward trend, the Maize segment will increase as it is a flexible and adaptable crop. Their high importance and relevance placed them at high risk of harm in regions of the USA and India. The significant crop factors contribute to high demand in the market for silos and storage systems. As a result of the government initiative to create silos in different states and increase rice consumption globally, the rice segment would also increase rapidly.



Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Large Capacity and Cost-Effective Grain Storage

Increasing demand for grain storage from the world’s leading grain-producing countries, namely the United States, Russia, India, Brazil, and others has driven the grain storage silos market. In addition, increasing input costs and the need for heavy investment in grain storage have led to an increase in demand for silos in all regions. Thanks to the automation of grain transport, silos are cost-effective grain storage types, resulting in low operational costs in the long run. The benefits of cost-effectiveness and the large holding capacity of silos are driving the global demand for grain storage silos. In developing regions, their use is higher, as farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale agricultural land and store large quantities of crops for a longer period of time. Moreover, due to the increased prevalence of farmers who are able to invest in set-up silos, the growth of the region’s demand is high.



Restrain

High initial investments

Smallholder farmers in all regions of the world form the bulk of the increasing population. In order to generate high yields, they are devoid of suitable resources and facilities. The value of effective storage and maintenance of high-quality grains produced is increasingly unknown to these farmers. In order to be able to create silos for storage, small-scale farmers live in rural areas and have minimal land resources. For a small farmer, such investments are possible. Therefore, they also stick to conventional grain storage practices, resulting in a loss of at least 8%-10% of their produce.



Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Key Players

Rostfrei Steels



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence and SWOT Analysis.



Titan (FB Industries Inc.)

Superior Silo LLC

Silos Cordoba

Sioux Steel Company

Hanson Silo Company

Nelson

Symaga

P+W Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG

Ahrens Agri



Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Regions

Grain Silos and Storage System Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Grain Silos and Storage System Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. The demand for grain silos & storage systems in Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest CAGR. With the presence of densely populated countries such as China and India, one of the main markets for grain silos and storage systems is expected to be the Asia Pacific region. The growing population and increasing income levels of the area are factors that are expected to drive demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, because of urbanization, the area has limited arable land, insufficient water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions. China and India are ranked first and second at the global level in terms of rice and wheat production.



Competitive Landscape:

Grain Silos and Storage System market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US) hold a substantial market share in the Grain Silos and Storage System market. Other players analyzed in this report are MICHAL (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehsetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Grain Silos and Storage System. For Instance, In May 2020, Symaga installed a storage facility consisting of 12 silos for Enselco Agro, a Kernel Group company in Ukraine. The plant has a total capacity of 306,000 m3.



Grain Silos and Storage System Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

