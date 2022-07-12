Breaking Games Announces Exclusive Partnership With Skydance Animation to Publish Game for the Upcoming Apple Original Film “Luck”

NETCONG, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Games , an award-winning game publisher and manufacturer, announced today that it will publish the tabletop game for “Luck,” the animated film produced by Skydance Animation for Apple Original Films, in a deal brokered by IMG. While pre-orders are available via this link, the game officially launches later this month. “Luck” premieres globally August 5 on Apple TV+.

“To say we are publishing the tabletop game Luck with one of the premier animation studios in the world is just mind-blowing – this is a first for Breaking Games,” said Shari Spiro, CEO and founder of Breaking Games. “We have worked closely with the team at Skydance Animation to bring the beloved characters from the movie to life by extending the experience from the television screen to right into your hands with our game.”

“We are excited to be working with Breaking Games to develop Luck the game,” said Luis Fernández, Head of Consumer Products, Skydance. “We cannot wait to see it in the hands of fans across the nation in July as another way of immersing themselves in the stunning world of Luck.”

The game Luck is based on the movie, using the same characters Sam, Bob, The Dragon, The Captain, Jeff the Unicorn, and Gerry the Leprechaun. Navigating through the Land of Luck, this beautifully illustrated game combines strategy, bidding, and - of course - Luck to claim spaces using cards that are auctioned off one at a time, with the ultimate goal of claiming four spaces in a row. Bid against your friends to see if your Luck pays off!

The film “Luck” centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. The star-studded cast includes Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, John Ratzenberger, and many more.

The Luck game is a family game for ages eight and above and will be available from July 7, 2022, from BreakingGames.com and Amazon for $20.

Breaking Games is working with Fabacus and their proprietary technology, which is set to enhance the audience experience of licensed consumer products, providing Skydance Animation and Breaking Games with the potential to engage with consumers on a one-to-one basis through QR codes that are found on the Luck game, unlocking a host of rewards and experiences.

Consumers will be presented with the opportunity to redeem “Luck” offers, such as exclusive digital art, phone wallpapers, and exclusive offers on “Luck” products.

Additionally, attendees at this year’s GenCon in Indianapolis can see the Luck game in action, along with other Breaking Games titles, when they visit the Breaking Games Booth ( 2329) .

About Skydance

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company first launched with Feature Films and has since strategically expanded to include Television, Interactive, Animation, New Media and Sports, with studios in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Spain and Canada. Skydance’s films includes the box office record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick, The Adam Project which debuted as the number one movie on Netflix, The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime which became the number one streaming film upon its release, as well as the critically-acclaimed The Old Guard on Netflix. The studio’s upcoming film slate includes The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Ghosted, Heart of Stone, and the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible global franchise. In total, Skydance’s films have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office. Skydance Television is a leading supplier of premium scripted content across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. The studio’s current slate includes the Emmy-nominated series Grace and Frankie, which became Netflix’s longest running series following the release of its final season earlier this year, as well as Foundation, Reacher, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Condor, The Big Door Prize and an untitled spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first ever scripted television series. Skydance Interactive creates and publishes original and IP-based virtual reality and other immersive video games including the top-selling The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which received several award nominations, including “Best VR/AR Game” at the 2020 Game Awards. Skydance New Media creates narratively focused interactive experiences crafted as original series, putting the audience at the center of the action and adventure, with the first production being with Marvel Entertainment. Skydance Sports develops premium scripted and unscripted sports-related content, documentaries and events. Skydance Animation develops and produces high-end feature films and television series with full production capability across two studios in Los Angeles and Madrid. The first two slated movies are Luck and Spellbound, the first short film is Blush, and the first series is Wondla, all premiering on Apple TV+. The Company’s investment partners include Tencent Holdings, Redbird Capital, CJ ENM, and the Ellison Family.

About Breaking Games: Founded by Shari Spiro of Ad Magic, Breaking Games is a publishing company dedicated to getting the latest indie games to players’ tabletops. Game designers work directly with the Breaking Games team on design, development, art, and promotion to bring their vision to life. In addition to Mensa Select and IndieCade finalist titles, Breaking Games produces some of today’s most innovative family, strategy and party games which are sold nationally at Target, Walmart, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and more. Ms. Spiro was awarded Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 in New Jersey.