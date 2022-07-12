New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Scraper Software Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Application ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191721/?utm_source=GNW

Emails or other contact info, reports, URLs, etc. may be examples of unstructured data. The method of data conversion utilizes a variety of structure evaluation methods, including text pattern matching, tabulation, or text analytics, to understand the text and relate it to other data. For contact scraping, database mining and data mining, online tracking of market shifts, and price comparison, web scraping is used. Web scraping is also known as web harvesting or web data extraction.



Market Highlights

Global Web Scraper Software Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.75% in 2030.

Global Web Scraper Software Market to surpass USD 196.88 million by 2030 from USD 149.09 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 3.75% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The growth of the market for web scraping software is driven by key factors, such as development activity, in line with the current market situation and demand, market risks, new technology assessments, acquisitions, new trends and their implementation. In addition, an increase in research and development activities in different industries is expected to fuel the growth of the demand for web scraping software.



Global Web Scraper Software Market: Segments

General-Purpose Web Crawler Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-30

Global Web Scraper Software Market is segmented by Type as General-Purpose Web Crawler, Focused Web Crawler, Incremental Web Crawler and Deep Web Crawler. The other types include fiberglass and resins. General-Purpose Web Crawler segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 30.12% in 2018 as these advanced technologies can extract information from online forms, scrape vital website data, extract business and personal email data, and more. Businesses may use this programme to generate business leads, gather relevant information from web pages of rivals, detect patterns from document collections, and enhance the analysis of unstructured data. This powerful programme can also assist business organizations to move from paper to digital.



Financial Enterprise segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.71% during 2019-30

Global Web Scraper Software Market is segmented by application into Financial Enterprise, Advertising Company and Other. The greater market share of 49% in 2018 was accounted by Financial Enterprise as the demand for the Digital marketing companies make better use of the unstructured data and hence critically require web scraper software. The advantages of web scraper software are leveraged by the Financial Enterprise and Advertisement Business. These organizations need web scraper software to extract information in multiple user-readable formats from various online information sources and export extracted information / data.



Global Web Scraper Software Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand from E-commerce industry

Any other industrial vertical is infiltrated by the web scraping industry. This tool is gaining more attention than ever with the vast quantities of data available for various purposes. Scraping converts unstructured web data into structured data that can be processed in a central database and analyzed. Web scraping patterns suggest that, with a total market share of around 50 percent, the e-commerce industry is the largest user of web data. In the web scraping industry, recruiting firms are also important players. In order to collect data on thousands of positions posted daily and even work seekers, they scrape job listing websites around the world.



Growing demand for business intelligence

One can truthfully state that one of the most dynamic and fastest growing industries is the recruitment industry. It is also an important player in the data-scraping market. It consists of boards of jobs, HR consultancies, and aggregators. One of this industry’s most important roles and concerns is to link the appropriate organizations and businesses to the most appropriate pool of job-seekers. There is only one promising tool, which is data, to accurately map the skills and talents of each of these people to the job descriptions and requirements. The owners of job sites gain valuable insight into industry dynamics and opportunities due to the wide number of job offerings. In addition, both job seekers and employers may be lured to pursue their programs. This huge participation will not only benefit the popularity of the job platforms, but will also ultimately give them a credible and powerful audience.



Restrain

Slow/unstable load speed and Frequent structural changes

When receiving too many access requests, websites can respond slowly, or even fail to load. When humans browse the site, that is not a problem as they just need to reload the web page and wait for the website to recover. But as the scraper does not know how to deal with such an emergency, scraping could be broken up. However, when scaling up web scraping processes, several problems, such as blocking mechanisms, can increase, which can prevent people from obtaining data.



Global Web Scraper Software Market: Key Players

Global Web Scraper Software Market: Regions

Global Web Scraper Software Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Global Web Scraper Software Market in North Americ was the leading segment, having accounted for nearly 50% of the overall market revenues in 2018. The attributing factor is due to the involvement of major players with advanced technologies, such as Smartlook.com, Inspectlet, Dynatrace LLC. In addition, with higher internet penetration, the growth of the demand for data as a service (DaaS) and the emergence of the Internet of Things ( IoT), more and more companies are relying on products for business automation. In addition , the rising number of internet users and the popularity of online shopping are contributing to better awareness of internet consumer requirements being available. The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate in the target market due to smartphone penetration and infrastructure digitalization in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The Global Web Scraper Software market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as DowDuPont Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited hold a substantial market share in the Global Web Scraper Software market. Other players analyzed in this report are Datafiniti, LLC (The U.S.), Datahut (The U.S.), Intelliswift Software, Inc. (The U.S.), Octopus Data, Inc. (The U.S.), Scrapinghub (Ireland), Apifier (Czech Republic), PromptCloud (India), and iSolve Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.



Key players are adopting in-organic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, Altair, a global technology provider company, which provides cloud solutions and software in the areas of product development, data intelligence, and high-performance computing (HPC), has now developed an advanced web scraper software, called Altair Monarch.



Global Web Scraper Software Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Web Scraper Software Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Web Scraper Software Market Segments:



Type:

General Purpose Web Crawler

Focused Web Crawler

Incremental Web Crawler

Deep Web Crawler

By Application:

Financial Enterprise

Advertising Company

Other

Global Web Scraper Software Market Dynamics

Global Web Scraper Software Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

