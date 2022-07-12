Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Mortality Rates Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mortuary equipment market is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2021 to $0.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The mortuary equipment market is expected to grow to $1.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



North America was the largest region in the mortuary equipment market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in mortuary equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing mortality rates are expected to propel the growth of the mortuary equipment market going forward. The mortality rate, commonly known as the death rate, is a measure of the number of deaths in a certain location or period. As the death rate rises, so does the demand for mortuary equipment such as body bags, mortuary stretchers, lifting carts, mortuary washing units, and autopsy tables, which are used to preserve and store deceased people also increases.

For instance, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, the 2020 death rate in the United States climbed 15.9% from 2019 to 2020, from 715.2 deaths per 100,000 individuals to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 individuals. Therefore, the increasing mortality rates drive the growth of the mortuary equipment market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mortuary equipment market. Technological advancements made funeral planning more accessible and more flexible by providing eco-friendly burials, funeral service webcasting, online obituaries, and headstone technology.



