Stars Celebrate the Next Evolution of Fandom at Anotoys Collectiverse’s First Metaverse Dinner

Hong Kong, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anotoys Collectiverse, the Philippines’ first fandom business to make a major pivot to Web 3.0 held the first metaverse dinner. Whatever shape fandom takes in the Web 3.0 revolution, one thing will always be at its very center: community. Anotoys Collectiverse put an exclamation point to the idea by bringing its star-studded community of celebrities and partners at their very first Metaverse Dinner last June 28, 2022 at culinary hotspot M Dining. The dinner was held as a thanksgiving event for personalities who have helped Anotoys Collectiverse take the lead in creating the next evolution of fandom.





L-R: Butch Gregorio III of FTI, Marc Abaya, Manuel Legarda, Allan Hung, Myrtle Ramos of Blocktides, Tirso Ripoll, Patrick Pulumbarit, Oscar Tan-Abing, Jr. , Ciara Tan-Abing of The Collectiverse, Michael V, Carol Bunagan, Roselynn Sison, Mikoy Morales, Rommel Carlos

Anotoys Collectiverse is expanding its physical collectibles business into a full-fledged fandom ecosystem. After six successful years of selling premium pop culture collectibles to fans in more than 21 different countries via Anotoys Collectibles, the company launched its first foray into digital collectibles with The Collectiverse, a safe NFT marketplace featuring exclusive celebrity-approved digital art. It’s an early part of a greater roadmap in which they aim to establish a seamless connection between fandom activities in the real world and in the metaverse.

Attending the first Metaverse Dinner were the stars of The Collectiverse’s debut collections: Pinoy comedy icon Michael V, rockstar Marc Abaya, and social media power couple Doug and Chesca Kramer. Also present at the event were other popular personalities who’ve recently entered partnerships with Anotoys Collectiverse, including Tirso Ripoll of Razorback, Manuel Legarda of Wolfgang and other guests such as DJ and model Sanya Smith, actor Mikoy Morales, DJ and content creator Debbie Then, and actor Dino Imperial.





The dinner was joined by the Anotoys Collectiverse team, as well as Butch Gregorio III of FTI Consulting and known celebrity and tech lawyer Atty. Mark S. Gorriceta, Managing Partner at Gorriceta Law.

Guests were treated to a spectacular seven-course dinner by renowned chef Tom Bascon, who trained at the French Culinary Institute and worked at the world-famous Nobu in New York before being named executive chef at M Dining. In between bites, guests engaged in excited conversation about fandom, the metaverse, and all the possibilities that Web 3.0 presents, such as celebrity-licensed in-game items for play-to-earn games, intimate fan events exclusive to NFT owners, and private concerts for members of the Anotoys Collectiverse community.

“I am delighted that this is truly happening,” says Oscar Tan-Abing, Jr., CEO of Anotoys Collectiverse, “What started out as an early business update turned out to be an outpouring of support from our celebrities, investors, and partners.”

Myrtle Ramos, co-founder and CEO of Singapore-based PR firm Blocktides and advisor to Anotoys Collectiverse, shares in the excitement.

“I am thrilled at how Anotoys Collectiverse is building and bridging Web 2.0 to Web 3.0,” she says. “I love the fact that Anotoys Collectiverse genuinely supports their communities.”

With many more Metaverse Dinners in store, Anotoys Collectiverse is setting the standard for how to foster a Web 3.0-powered community. As more celebrities and partners join Anotoys Collectiverse, the events can only get bigger and better, and the relationships between stars, fans, and collectors become even stronger.

