North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market to Garner $5.96 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market was pegged at $3.15 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in demand for fuel-efficiency, greater engine performance, and thermal efficiency, growth in inclination toward engine downsizing and reduced weight of vehicles, and strict regulations regarding emission have boosted the growth of the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. However, electrification of vehicles and high cost of GDI engines hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the market due to disruptions of supply chain, fall in business confidence, and increase in panic among consumers.

The prolonged lockdown and strict regulations regarding cross-border import-export created challenges in the procurement of raw materials. Moreover, several automakers temporarily suspended manufacturing activities so as to curb the spread of the infection.

The report segments the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market on the basis of component, engine type, vehicle type, sales channel, and country.

Based on component, the fuel injectors and rails segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market. However, the electronic control units segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of engine type, the 4 cylinder segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of other segments such as 6 cylinder, 8 cylinder, and others.

Based on vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. Furthermore, the segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC.

