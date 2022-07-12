New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Personal Care Products Market: Market Segments: By Product ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191718/?utm_source=GNW

Organic care products are widely used in cosmetics for skin care, hair care, and makeup, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global market for organic personal care and cosmetic products.



Market Highlights

Organic Personal Care Products Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.2% in 2030.

Organic Personal Care Products Market to surpass USD 38.5 Billion by 2030 from USD 12.35 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The beauty and personal care industry is undergoing a transition, with consumers gradually changing their perception of various products. Consumers want to learn more about the item, its ingredients, and its advantages. This increased consumer interest has generated awareness of the toxic chemicals used in conventional personal care products and paved the way for the market for personal care products that are safe and organic. Besides, by avoiding personal care products that have killed any animals that have had a significant impact on consumer shopping patterns, consumers are now becoming more aware of animal welfare. The increasing number of health-conscious clients drives the global market.



Organic Personal Care Products Market: Segments

Organic hair care segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-30

Organic Personal Care Products Market is segmented by products like cosmetics, oral care, skincare, and hair care among others. skin care segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of over XX.X% in 2019 whereas the CRM segment has the highest CAGR. Exponentially rising skin problems and anti-aging pursuit are an essential driving factor, which in turn positively affects consumer interest and demand. Increasing awareness of natural ingredients for providing UV protection is expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period. Besides, due to changing climate conditions, rapidly changing lifestyles in various economies, and rising demand for sun and skin care products are expected to have a positive impact on growth. Moreover, increased demand for organic, herbal, and natural beauty products has provided manufacturers with growth opportunities to innovate and create new products in line with consumer preferences.



Online Retail Stores Segment to grow with CAGR of 11.5% during 2020-30

Organic Personal Care Products Market is segmented Distribution Channel into Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Specialist Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores & Others. The Specialist Retail Stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share of XX.X% in 2019. Market players distribute their items mainly through supermarkets, brand distributors, department stores, drug stores, non-store retail formats, and concept stores. The highest revenue was generated by the retail channel in the global market. However, due to high internet penetration worldwide, clients have preferred to buy from online sales sites, combined with ease of access and enticing discounts. This trend would gradually boost online sales of organic personal care and cosmetic products during the forecast period. The pandemic is likely to intensify trends that have affected the economy already, such as the rise of the global middle class and the use of e-commerce.







Organic Personal Care Products Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Green consciousness will boost the growth of the market

Increasing awareness of the various benefits of organic goods compared to their traditional counterparts has led to a rise in demand over the last few years. Natural products are sourced from resources of natural origin and are free from toxic additives. This has motivated suppliers to introduce new products and focus on research and development. As a result, the organic and natural personal care market has been a major part of the cosmetics and wellness industry over the past few years. Increasing demand across many distribution networks, such as malls, shopping centers, and drug stores, has contributed to an increase in the supply of these goods. Moreover, the advent of an online market in which consumers can access a wide range of products from any part of the world has been a primary reason for growing levels of accessibility and is expected to continue to be a key contributing factor to growth. E-commerce sites give consumers the opportunity to buy items that would otherwise not be available in their local shops and malls, making them especially popular in emerging markets.



Restrain

Approval from Approval from regulatory bodies may limit the market

Approval from regulatory bodies such as FDA and USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) is expected to have a positive effect on demand. USDA states few guidelines under which the products claiming to be organic (e.g.: organic shampoos) must be certified according to USDA National Organic Program (NOP) which requires 95% organic ingredients. USDA places stringent restrictions on the substances used in the rest 5%.



Organic Personal Care Products Market: Key Players

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



L’Oréal SA

Weleda AG

Burt’s Bees

Arbonne International, LLC

KORRES S.A. – Natural Products

Avon Products, Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Coty Inc.

AVEENO



Organic Personal Care Products Market: Regions

Organic Personal Care Products Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Organic Personal Care Products Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than XX.X% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period in terms of revenue. During the projected timeframe the organic personal care products market in North America is expected to grow at a moderate pace. As there is a rising awareness of the benefits of organic products and since the entry of multinational corporations, organic products are easily made available. In addition, Europe was also showing demand for organic personal care products and expected to deliver lucrative opportunities in the projected timeframe for manufacturers and distributors of organic personal care products. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecasted timeline. Countries like Japan, China, and India, etc. are the emerging economies that are projected to drive the market of Asia Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape:

The Organic Personal Care Products market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as L’Occitane en Provence, LOreal International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., hold a substantial market share in the Organic Personal Care Products market. Other players analysed in this report are Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics. among others.



Organic Personal Care Products Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Organic Personal Care Products Market report also contains analysis on:



Organic Personal Care Products Market Segments:



By Product:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Specialist Retail Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Organic Personal Care Products Market Dynamics

Organic Personal Care Products Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

