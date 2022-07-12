Clean TeQ Water Receives USD 7M Order for Recycled Water Treatment Facility in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Water Limited (ASX: CNQ) (OTCQX: CNQQF) advises that it has received and accepted an order from the Company's local civil partner for delivery of a 15 megaliter per day (4 million gallon per day) Recycled Water Treatment Facility at Cleveland Bay Purification Plant for Townsville City Council in Australia.

The head contractor, AGC, has received the order from the Townsville City Council for the Design and Construction of the Recycled WTF at Cleveland Bay Purification Plant and associated distribution pipelines. Clean TeQ Water will be responsible for providing the process design, delivery, installation and commissioning of the equipment treating the water to Class A for industrial reuse and irrigation.

The use of Class A water for irrigation reduces the demand for potable water as part of TCC's integrated water strategy. Municipal water reuse is considered one of the most economical methods for increasing fresh-water availability and improving water security. Furthermore, the water that currently discharges into Cleveland Bay is also beneficial to the Great Barrier Reef and sensitive ecosystems in the area.

The value of this work to CNQ is around USD 7 million and includes a provision to increase the capacity of the WTF to 20 MLD and to further upgrade the treatment technology to reach higher quality effluent.

Clean TeQ Water has already commenced preliminary design and aims to finalize the facility by Q3 2023.

CEO of Clean TeQ Water, Mr Willem Vriesendorp, commented, "We are delighted to support this project and Townsville on implementing its planned recycling facility. The size and scope of this project signify a major milestone for Clean TeQ Water and further establish Clean TeQ Water as a technology supplier of choice for advanced water treatment and recycling in Australia."

