edgeTI Poised to Accelerate Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Delivery

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Technologies Inc., the U.S. operating company of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI",) was awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.



“We are honored to receive this award and be a part of the team tapped to explore, demonstrate, and deploy new capabilities to achieve JADC2’s three guiding C2 functions,” added Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “After years of successful performance in defense and intelligence settings, we believe we can accelerate the DoD’s implementation of needed technological advancement and doctrinal change in the way the Joint Force conducts C2.”

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i . Learn more at www.edgeti.com.

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law, including statements regarding the Company’s beliefs that edgeTI's products will be attractive to government, the impact of edgeCore™ on governments operations and its agility, and government’s use multiple award multi-level security effort and ceiling values are subject to Federal budgets and further competition . Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, federal budget changes, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



