UFP Industries to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on July 21, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after market close, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. CEO Matt Missad and CFO Mike Cole will host a conference call later the same day, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a business update.



The call will be available through a webcast on the investor relations section of UFP’s website, www.ufpinvestor.com (see Events & Presentations), or by clicking here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b55wj6gn. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

Dick Gauthier

VP, Communications and Investor Relations

(616) 365-1555