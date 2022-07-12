New Access Vascular Retrospective Data Review Demonstrates Midline Catheters Composed of Advanced Biomaterials May Improve Dwell Times

BILLERICA, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI) today shared initial findings from a retrospective review of patient records that demonstrates an increase in dwell times compared to other commercially-available devices and no complications when using AVI’s consistently hydrophilic materials for midline catheters.



As a result of a three-month retrospective evaluation of 29 HydroMID midline catheters at a long-term, acute care U.S. hospital conducted in early 2022, AVI’s biomaterial-based catheters were found to have an average dwell time of 15.8 days. Further, there were no incidences of phlebitis, occlusion, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), or blood stream infections.

Traditional, polyurethane-based midline catheters have a median dwell time of only 61 days and an incidence of phlebitis of up to 35%2, exhibit up to 7% rate of DVT3, a 0.88% incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infection4 and an average occlusion rate of 22%5.

“Midlines are an essential vascular access tool, but clinicians have been hampered for years by polyurethane-based catheters that must continually be replaced or that lead to unnecessary and frequent complications,” said Access Vascular, Inc. CEO James Biggins. “This new data shows that choosing the right catheter can make all the difference, giving clinicians the trust and competence they desire from their vascular access devices. We are confident that new, ongoing studies will demonstrate even longer dwell times for AVI’s biomaterial-based catheters.”

AVI’s patented hydrophilic biomaterial catheters mimic the body’s chemistry to significantly reduce the most common and costly complications associated with vascular access procedures. Given the high utilization and complication rates of standard catheters, the use of AVI devices may meaningfully improve patient outcomes.

