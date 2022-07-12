Riverside Oral Surgery Acquires the Office of James McMenamin in Warren, NJ

WARREN TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, and the largest surgeon-owned and operated Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice in New Jersey, announces their acquisition of the office of Dr. James P. McMenamin, located in Warren, NJ.

Dr. James McMenamin is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon who has and will continue to serve the Warren community for over three decades. Dr. McMenamin currently serves Jersey City Medical Center as both Chief of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery as well as Director of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Academic Residency program. Dr. McMenamin had previously served Muhlenberg Regional Medical Center, prior to its closing in 2008, for the better part of 18 years as both Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Director of the Dental Department.

Dr. McMenamin has received extensive training in the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery techniques, including dental alveolar surgery, implantology, bone grafting as well as orthognathic surgery and trauma surgery. Riverside's founder, managing partner, and Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, notes, "I am thrilled to welcome Dr. McMenamin and his entire team to the Riverside family. Dr. McMenamin's patient-centric focus and his attention to detail aligns with the Riverside vision. We are all excited to have the opportunity to work together to serve Warren and its neighboring communities for years to come. We will be enhancing established relationships and building new ones and working cooperatively to deliver the optimal patient experience...each and every time."

Riverside Oral Surgery, founded in 2007 in River Edge, NJ by Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across five counties in NJ. Each of the practice's surgeons utilizes cutting-edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offers a full spectrum of services from wisdom tooth extraction, dental implants, and surgical management of oral cancer, to TMJ and full reconstructive procedures. Riverside Oral Surgery is headquartered at 130 Kinderkamack Road in River Edge, NJ. www.riversideoralsurgery.com

For more information, please reach out to Lisa D. Brown via email at lisa@riversideoralsurgery.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.