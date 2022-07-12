JumpCloud Announces Amy Moynihan as Chief People Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today named Amy Moynihan as its chief people officer. Moynihan will head the company’s human resources department as she leads JumpCloud’s efforts around the strategy and processes related to building, developing, and retaining an exceptional team around the world.



Moynihan is a seasoned people leader, with more than 20 years of HR leadership experience across public, private, and startup technology organizations. She has tremendous experience aligning talent programs to business strategy and driving large-scale complex change. Moynihan was most recently the vice president of human resources at Aspen Technology, a leading provider of enterprise asset optimization solutions with over 3,700 employees in more than 40 countries worldwide. As VP, she led a world-class global HR team through significant growth and cultural transformation. She accelerated transformation by establishing talent management strategies, employee engagement programs, a talent acquisition function and leadership effectiveness initiatives – all built on a foundation of operational excellence. With passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, she was a founding member of the company’s global DE&I forum and the executive sponsor of the company’s corporate giving and volunteerism programs.

Prior to that, Moynihan spent over 10 years leading human resources and business transformation teams at Kronos (now UKG), a privately held leading provider of workforce management solutions. At Kronos, Moynihan led a global HR team through a period of significant growth, in areas including M&A, cultural transformation, leadership development, employment branding, and their Great Place to Work strategy.

“Amy’s leadership in global technology companies, including multiple levels of growth, transformation, and phases of maturity, is extremely valuable to JumpCloud as we continue to expand our business in the US and internationally,” said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, JumpCloud. “We want JumpCloud to be the seminal and most impactful experience in our employees’ careers. Amy will be another key element to bringing JumpCloud’s culture forward, reinforcing each of our company values while the internal teams continue to deliver an open directory platform for secure, frictionless access to IT resources for SMEs across the globe.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join JumpCloud during such monumental times in the company’s growth journey,” said Moynihan. “I see unlimited opportunities for our employees with the strength of our technology and the growth ahead. It’s an honor to work alongside a team who truly values collaboration, diversity, employee career development, and wellbeing.”

