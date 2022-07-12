Kutcho Copper Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Sharp as Chief Operating Officer. Andrew is a mining engineer with 35 years of mining experience primarily in mine design, construction, operational mine planning, mine management and leadership in the precious and base metals industries. Andrew Sharp’s career delivers a “boots to boardroom” practical understanding of the complete life cycle of a project, from design through construction, operation and into closure. Andrew has worked on and led a number of successful mine start-ups in roles of General Manager, Vice President for Engineering and Country Manager.



A seasoned expatriate, Andrew is bilingual in English and Spanish and holds dual citizenship in Canada and Australia. He is a fellow of the AusIMM and a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) registered with Engineers and Geoscientists of BC (EGBC). He is a Qualified Person author of numerous Technical Reports for mining projects filed in Canada and has been trained in the Australian Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) code.

Core competencies include:

Exposure to a project’s complete life cycle and especially management of mine start-ups and turn-arounds;

Mine planning and operations experience with underground and open cut operations;

Management of plant rehabilitations and process improvements;

Executive management including preparation and presentation of public statements;

Managed and QP for feasibility (FS), pre-feasibility (PFS), and preliminary economic assessment (PEA) studies under Canada’s NI43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Properties.



Past experience includes:

Principal Consultant, CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd.;

VP Engineering, Endeavour Silver Corp.;

EVP Mining Operations, Quintana Resources LLC;

General Manager, Golden Minerals Ltd.;

VP Technical Services, Silver Standard Resources Inc.;

General Manager, Great Panther Silver Ltd.; and

Manager Technical Services and Manager of Mine Planning, Pan American Silver Corp.



Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: “We welcome the addition of Andrew’s extensive experience and expertise to the team at Kutcho as we move forward through the next phase of the Company’s growth. His skillsets are perfectly suited as the Company moves through key engineering design phases towards a construction decision, and provides the required experience in mine building and operations.”

Andrew Sharp, newly appointed COO of Kutcho Copper stated: “The Kutcho copper-zinc project is in the sweet spot of my experience, both from a scale, commodity and stage of development. I am looking forward to working with the team at Kutcho as the project advances through permitting, value engineering and, ultimately, construction and operations. I am passionate about my chosen profession, as it represents an opportunity to create significant value for investors and entails working with a wide range of people, physical situations, and technical data to yield the best outcome. Finding the optimal solution to varied interests and objectives inspires me to do my best work every day.”

Rob Duncan, who has provided the Company invaluable advice and input over the past several years will remain with the Company as Technical Advisor.

In addition, the Company announces the grant of an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to senior officers of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.25 cents per share for a period of five years. Stock options may be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.