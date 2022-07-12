Hatch to work with NEXT Canada to accelerate Canadian AI founders

Mississauga, Canada, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with NEXT Canada, to support their Next AI program. Next AI is a founder-focused educational program for Canadian entrepreneurs with artificial intelligence-based ventures. With this initiative, Hatch will work with Next AI to help Canada’s AI and tech startups grow and take their ideas to the market in the metals, infrastructure, and energy industries.

The metals, infrastructure, and energy sectors are crucial for Canada’s economic growth, having set ambitious sustainability agendas in decarbonization, electrification, and the supply chain and sourcing of critical minerals. Hatch has enthusiastically helped leading companies in these sectors solve their toughest challenges with their extensive industry experience bundled with digital solutions. As a Pillar Level Partner of NEXT Canada, Hatch will be integrated into the Next AI program, providing mentorship and resources to participating ventures, and assistance with recruitment. Hatch will work with Next AI founders to accelerate their ventures and co-develop IPs that create practical digital solutions to address issues and opportunities within these sectors.

NEXT Canada is a national charity headquartered in Toronto. With the support of an expansive network of academics, investors, mentors, corporate partners, and donors, NEXT provides founder development training for some of the country’s most talented young entrepreneurs. Since 2010, NEXT has championed an ambitious and competitive Canada through founder and skills development across three programs: Next 36, Next Founders, and Next AI (delivered in Toronto and Montreal). NEXT Canada alumni have launched over 450 ventures that have raised over $2 billion of equity capital and have created over 4,000 new jobs.

Quotes:

Alim Somani – Managing Director, Hatch – Digital Solutions

“Canada is a world leader in both natural resources and AI. These are priority sectors for Hatch as well. We have teamed up with NEXT Canada to identify and mentor early-stage startups who can work to solve some of the toughest challenges faced by Hatch’s clients. By working together with these start-ups, we hope to co-develop IPs that the industry can use and highlight the magnitude of improved productivity, stronger environmental compliance, greater safety outcomes, and digitalization.”

Kyle J. Winters - Chief Executive Office, NEXT Canada

"We're grateful to the entire team at Hatch for their continued support of our Next AI program. As a corporate partner, Hatch is part of the NEXT Canada family and plays a critical role in our day-to-day program delivery, mentoring our ventures, and influencing the growth of our organization. We look forward to continuing this relationship in the years to come."

Click here for more information on how Hatch is helping clients tackle their digital transformation issues.

Attachments