GOBEL Awarded U.S. Patent for Gratitude Machine Learning Predictive Models

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOBEL, the world's leading firm in consulting and technology for healthcare philanthropy, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a patent on its innovative Gratitude to Give™ predictive modeling technology. G2G is 4-5 times more likely to forecast who will give as compared to traditional wealth screening models.

GOBEL believes gratitude drives the decision to give, and wealth influences how much someone gives. The creation of G2G is the first AI-fundraising model that identifies signs of gratitude by analyzing affinity and experiential data rather than wealth data alone. It provides direct visibility into a patient's unique experience and uses big data sets to determine the likelihood to give. Results are presented in one easy-to-use platform that offers multiple views so users can identify the best prospects for high wealth and high gratitude.

This sophisticated technology helps healthcare clients like hospitals, hospices and academic research institutes:

Raise more money by predicting and segmenting patient populations

Identify the best prospects for annual, planned and major gift prospects

Create the highest ROI by pinpointing best prospects

"We are delighted the U.S. Government has recognized our breakthrough methodology and technology and awarded GOBEL with a patent. With this technology, we will be able to help our clients generate the most revenue in the least amount of time," said Chad Gobel, founder and CEO.

GOBEL is the world's leading consulting and technology firm in healthcare philanthropy. They offer clients the most comprehensive solution for building a robust philanthropy program, using data and analytics to advise clients in grateful patient programs, major gifts training, clinician engagement, fundraising strategy, campaign planning and more. GOBEL also provides clients with primary and secondary research, along with peer analysis and benchmarking. Its team of 65 seasoned healthcare development professionals and clinicians comes from the top medical centers in the nation. They bring more than 750 years of collective healthcare philanthropy experience to their client engagements and have worked with over 1,000 hospitals and health systems in their history.

For more information, contact Glenn Vallach, Public Relations, at gvallach@gobelgroup.com.

Related Images











Image 1: G2G - Gratitude to Give





G2G - Gratitude to Give









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment