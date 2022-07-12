Apartment Building Portfolios with Window and PTAC Air Conditioning Units Can Now Reduce Carbon Emissions, Improve Energy Efficiency With Embue

Worcester, MA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embue, the first whole building intelligence, automation and control solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios, today announced that the Embue smart building platform has been extended to include the control of window air conditioning units and Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC), paving the way for multifamily owners and operators to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency and to make existing buildings healthier and more comfortable for residents.

Window and sleeve air conditioning monitoring and control is a crucial component in improving efficiency and resident comfort in older buildings without central air conditioning systems. Now, these units can be connected to Embue’s smart building system to run on operational schedules, to detect when they are malfunctioning, to be operated based on relative humidity, and to ensure proper temperature is achieved in each unit.

Control of window and sleeve air conditioning units also enables owners and operators to flexibly and automatically raise and lower cooling setpoints to reduce peak load through Demand Response programs.

Air conditioning monitoring and control is the latest functionality available on the Embue platform, which provides multifamily owners and operators with unprecedented visibility and control of every apartment, common area, and piece of equipment in the building to significantly improve energy efficiency, carbon reduction, staff productivity and resident comfort. In an Embue-enabled building, sensors and controllers placed throughout the building deliver information to Embue Super™, a building wide dashboard that can be used by building management to control, automate and to make decisions around comfort and efficiency.

Air conditioning control can be paired with Embue sensors to provide more accurate comfort control, greater energy efficiency, and to monitor humidity levels to ensure healthy living environments. For example, if paired with Embue window open/close sensors, when a window is opened, the air conditioning can automatically be turned down or off to save energy.



“As multifamily owners and operators seek to meet their ESG goals, they are increasingly looking for ways to make their existing buildings more efficient and to improve the quality of life for residents,” said Robert Cooper, President and CEO of Embue. “Window air conditioning units and PTACs are a significant source of energy waste in older buildings. Now, building owners and operators can quickly and easily reduce energy costs and carbon emissions by automating ‘dumb’ air conditioning units.”



Embue can be customized for the needs of each property to provide its signature flexible setpoint limits and flexible thermostat feature visibility and offers a range of IoT devices that work with the platform to monitor the building for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and sub-optimal conditions.