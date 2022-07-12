Elevation Sponsors IMN’s ESG & Decarbonizing Real Estate Forum

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevation, a fully integrated residential energy solutions company is attending and serving as the platinum sponsor of IMN’s Inaugural ESG & Decarbonizing Real Estate Forum, taking place in Dana Point, California July 12-13, 2022. During panel discussions at the Forum, members of the Elevation leadership team will address the importance of understanding and implementing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the real estate industry.



The conference will explore common matters surrounding ESG such as criteria for owners, developers, and builders, impacts on development and investment, strategies around closing the gap between profitability, sustainability and instilling social change, and more.

Elevation executives will participate in two notable panels on Tuesday, July 12. At 1:30pm PT, “Commercial: PropTech Trends for A Sustainable Future in Real Estate” will feature Erik Norwood, Elevation’s CTO. At 2:15pm PT, Marc Romito, Elevation’s VP of Enterprise Solutions, will join “Residential: ESG Impacts on Single Family Rental and Build to Rent.” Elevation will also host a networking luncheon from 12:30-1:30pm PT and a cocktail reception from 5:30-6:30pm PT to conclude the first day.

“We are thrilled to be able to sponsor the inaugural ESG & Decarbonizing Real Estate Forum this year. Elevation has become a leading voice for the real estate industry on reaching ESG goals through sustainable property technologies and decarbonization of the single-family rental market,” said Greg Fasullo, CEO of Elevation. “We believe ESG is not just about checking boxes or fulfilling an obligation, but rather an industry-wide commitment to democratizing access to clean energy technologies and Elevation is here to help customers, peers, and partners every step of the way.”

In Urban Land Management’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate® 2022 survey, 82% of respondents reported they consider ESG elements when making operational or investment decisions. Increased awareness for ESG standards on a global scale has driven real estate industry leaders to incorporate these practices more deliberately into their investment strategies, diversity and inclusion efforts, and social responsibility plans.

As a leader in the ESG space, Elevation sets the industry standard in its deployment of technology to homeowners, institutional operators of single-family rental properties, and utility providers. Using advanced technology, Elevation takes a whole home approach to energy, using processes that have the potential to reduce energy consumption by 15-20%.

About Elevation

Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company. As a leader in clean energy technology including solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management platforms, Elevation takes a whole home approach to energy and sets the industry standard in its deployment of technology to homeowners, institutional operators of single-family rental properties, and utility providers.

As a 2019, 2020, and 2021 Contractor of the Year recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Elevation team possesses extensive knowledge in both the single-family rental market and residential solar spaces. Elevation goes beyond solar to create an Elevated Home and collects data to analyze the direct impact of its solutions. In just one year, Elevation’s customers helped to avoid 128,738 tons of carbon dioxide. For more information, please visit https://www.poweredbyelevation.com.

