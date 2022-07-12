Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results August 2, 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced it will report second quarter 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.



Following the release, company management will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress. Please click here to pre-register to participate in the conference call and obtain your dial in number and PIN. You can also visit the Esperion website to listen to the call via live webcast. A recorded version will be available under the same link immediately following the conclusion of the conference call. Already registered? Access with your PIN here.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at investor.esperion.com. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. Esperion commercializes NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablets and is the leader in the development of convenient oral, once-daily non-statin LDL-cholesterol lowering drugs for patients with high levels of bad cholesterol. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

