Capital Power and Manulife Investment Management announce the acquisition of the Midland Cogeneration facility in the United States

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power” or “the Company”) (TSX: CPX) announced today that it has partnered with Manulife Investment Management on behalf of the Manulife Infrastructure Fund II and its affiliates to acquire 100% of the interests in MCV Holding Company, which owns Midland Cogeneration Venture (“Midland Cogen”). The 1,633 megawatt (MW) natural gas combined-cycle cogeneration facility is being acquired from OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. and its co-investors (“OMERS”) for a total of US$894 million, including the assumption of US$521 million of project level debt. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



Under the 50/50 joint venture with Manulife Investment Management, Capital Power and its joint venture partner will each contribute approximately US$186 million subject to working capital and other closing adjustments. Capital Power will finance the transaction using cash on hand and its credit facilities and will not need to access the equity markets to finance the transaction. Capital Power will be responsible for operations and maintenance and asset management for which it will receive an annual management fee.

“We are pleased to partner with Manulife Investment Management on the acquisition of Midland Cogen, which is consistent with our strategy of acquiring mid-life contracted natural gas assets that are strategically positioned within their power markets,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power. “The transaction provides immediate adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) accretion and is supported by highly contracted cash flows to 2030 and 2035 from long standing counterparties. Located in Michigan, it is the largest gas-fired cogeneration facility in the United States and combined with its excellent reliability history and operating flexibility, Midland Cogen is a critical asset to support grid reliability during the transition to renewables and is extremely well-positioned for recontracting beyond 2030.”

“On the strength of the contracted cash flows from this acquisition, we are increasing our annual dividend growth guidance to 6% through 2025 from the previous 5%. Subject to Board approval, this will include a 6% dividend increase for 2022 and represents our ninth consecutive year of dividend increases,” stated Mr. Vaasjo.

“We are proud to grow our relationship with Capital Power – a partner with tremendous operational and asset management expertise,” said Scott Kushner, Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments at Manulife Investment Management. “As the electric grid continues to further integrate renewable assets, Midland Cogen serves as a flexible, responsive and stable asset that is critical to serving electricity customers in Michigan. We are pleased to bring this type of investment to our clients as part of their diversified infrastructure portfolio.”

Acquisition highlights

Financial projections (Capital Power’s portion): average adjusted EBITDA of US$59 million per year (ranging from US$85 million in 2023 and declining to US$45 million in 2027) and an average AFFO of US$35 million per year during the 5-year period from 2023 to 2027.

based on the expected financing, the 5-year average accretion for AFFO is expected to be CAD$0.38 per share reflecting a 7.0% increase. Long-term contracts with high quality counterparties: Consumers Energy (rated Baa1 / A- / A-) – power purchase agreement for 1,240 MW of capacity to 2030. Corteva Agriscience (rated NA / A- / A) and Dow Silicones (rated Baa2 / BBB / BBB+) – steam and electricity purchase agreements to 2035.

Merchant capacity: approximately 15% (243 MW) of uncontracted capacity is available to sell into the MISO Zone 7 market. Large site provides development opportunities: located on 1,200 acres leased from Consumers Energy. Current layout and additional space allow for additional turbines, battery installation or a hybrid opportunity.



Overview of Midland Cogen facility

Nameplate capacity: 1,633 MW (electric), 1,500 kpph (steam)

1,633 MW (electric), 1,500 kpph (steam) Location: Midland, Michigan

Midland, Michigan Commercial operation date: 1990

1990 Equipment: utilizes 12 General Electric (GE) Type 11 NMC gas turbine generators and one GE steam turbine

utilizes 12 General Electric (GE) Type 11 NMC gas turbine generators and one GE steam turbine Availability: nearly 100% PPA availability since 2010 (excluding scheduled total plant outages conducted once every 7 years)

nearly 100% PPA availability since 2010 (excluding scheduled total plant outages conducted once every 7 years) Natural gas source: Consumers and Great Lakes Gas Transmission Co.

Consumers and Great Lakes Gas Transmission Co. Interconnection: interconnected through Michigan Electric Transmission Company in MISO Zone 7 market in Michigan, which is expected to see significant legacy coal retirements and accelerating renewable deployment



About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 6,600 MW of power generation capacity at 27 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

