Amethyst Beverage Orange Mango CBD Water Successful Product Rollout and New Website

CARSON CITY, NV, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), is pleased to announce the successful launch of Amethyst Beverage’s Orange Mango CBD Water at the Artist Relations Endorse Expo in Hollywood, CA held on June 1, 2022.

Amethyst Beverage is the newest specialty premium health beverage, taking water to the next level. Amethyst Orange Mango CBD water, with its specialized formulation, was designed to rehydrate the body up to 37 percent faster with the addition of Fulvic Acid, Aloe Vera and 73 Ionic Minerals. Amethyst Orange Mango CBD water combines the science of water, and mineral infusion with an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the body, providing a crisp and refreshing taste. CBD and Fulvic Acid combined can assist in providing relief for anxiety, depression, pain over time, and better sleep. With the addition of Aloe Vera, we can detoxify the body of impurities faster. Being non-psychoactive, gives you the health benefits from the plant without getting “high.” Great taste and great health benefits are the results of our efforts in creating our incredible beverages.

Amethyst Beverage Orange Mango CBD water’s first public showing was at The Hollywood Artist Relations Endorse Expo, This was the first of many events to energize the music and influencer community. Attended by several hundred musicians, producers, recording engineers, management firms, and press, there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the Amethyst Orange Mango CBD water. EXMT has gained firm commitments from several artists who will be endorsing our products, officially to be announced August 2022.

We are in discussions with several CBD retailers and events and look forward to announcing our clients and sales prior to the end of July 2022.

“We knew we had a premium CBD water, but the success and response were beyond our best expectations!” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the Beverage Division. “We chose to focus on the music community - they influence the demographic we are targeting. At the Artist Relations Endorse Expo, we were told that we were spot on with our formula, taste, & exclusive combinations. The benefits from our CBD water, as indicated above, are pinnacle to our success and with our first event being so positive, we are fiercely ready to take this market by storm.”

Amethyst Beverage is an independently financially healthy division of EXMT, now with its own site located at https://www.AlternativeWellnessHealth.com is now officially launched as well.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products, sports drinks and software applications. Anything Technologies Media (ATM) is the parent company of subsidiary corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

