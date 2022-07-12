LexaGene Provides MCTO Update

BEVERLY, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated PCR-based syndromic testing in veterinary clinics, provides an update regarding the previously announced management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) voluntarily requested by the Company and issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 30, 2022 in connection with the Company’s annual financial filings (the “Annual Financial Filings”).



The Company's staff and audit team continue to make progress and are proceeding without any known material issue. The Company expects that the Annual Financial Filings will be filed by no later than August 29, 2022.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company reports that: (i) there are no changes to the information contained in its default announcement on June 28, 2022, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Annual Financial Filings is continuing, which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203 and no such other default is anticipated; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The MCTO relates to trading of securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. All other security holders continue to be able to trade in the securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Jack Regan

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for fast and easy detection of pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is PCR-based, screens for 24 targets at once, and designed for on-site usage. Our customers include veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories – as well as contract biologic manufacturers. The MiQLab® System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and returns results in approximately two hours. The MiQLab System is also open-access, which allows end-users to load their own PCR assays onto the System to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.