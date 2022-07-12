CGS’s TeamworkAR® Partners with Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 to bring Digital Transformation to On-the-Job Training and Support

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it has entered into a technology, sales and marketing partnership with Google to deliver experiential training and user-generated collaborative content for frontline workers across a wide variety of industries.



“Whether customers are looking to decrease onboarding and training costs, improve productivity or provide an amazing customer experience, the possibilities for driving immediate business impact are endless,” said Doug Stephen, President, Enterprise Learning division and TeamworkAR division, CGS. “More than anything else, a mixed reality solution has to be easy. Therein lies the beauty of Glass Enterprise Edition 2. Its familiar form factor, which makes it extremely portable, comfortable and hands-free are key benefits for frontline employees and managers, who far too often are challenged with deploying and scaling rapid on-the-job training, high turnover, unexpected downtime and a growing need to solve customer problems on the spot. We are thrilled to partner with Google to help bring AR- and VR-based training to the masses.”

In the Deskless Workforce Learning and Development Satisfaction Survey of more than 1,000 frontline employees, CGS found that in industries such as Retail, Manufacturing and Healthcare, up to 42 percent of employees were not receiving the tools or training required to keep pace with change during the pandemic.



Clients leveraging CGS’s track record of supporting the needs of deskless and frontline workers accelerated their digital transformation efforts to drive growth by adopting experiential learning programs to improve onboarding, retention, customer support, sales, coaching, collaboration and equipment maintenance. Glass Enterprise Edition’s commitment to helping enterprise employees work faster, smarter and safer via assisted reality helps businesses improve the quality of their output.



As part of this joint effort, clients are creating and scaling fresh collaborative content for digital work instruction at the speed of business.

“From rapid onboarding and experiential training, to empowering frontline workers with the ability to generate and share their own custom content with colleagues, AR/VR solutions are having dramatic impact across all facets of business,” said Ram Motipally, Head of Business Development, Glass Enterprise Edition. “While we’re seeing incredible opportunity and adoption across multiple industries, quick service restaurants are standing out as early adopters, using MR and wearables for hands-free operational and safety training that boosts productivity gains upwards of 35 percent. And we’ve barely scratched the surface. We anticipate our partnership with CGS’ TeamworkAR platform will advance the entire AR/VR industry forward and accelerate adoption of Glass Enterprise Edition 2 in the process.”

In addition to a technology partnership, the companies plan on a series of co-marketing programs to build awareness and thought leadership, and CGS plans to sell Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 as part of a bundled solution.

TeamworkAR: Make Everyone a Genius™

TeamworkAR is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to onboarding, on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius. By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done—for better.

How to Buy

For more information on TeamworkAR, please visit www.TeamworkAR.com , email TeamworkAR@cgsinc.com , or watch our TeamworkAR explainer video .

About CGS

