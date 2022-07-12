D9 Technologies and Gradient Cyber Join Forces to Provide Secure, Stable IT Environments

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradient Cyber, a provider of security operations as a service (SOCaaS) and extended detection and response (XDR) services, has formed a business partnership with D9 Technologies. The partnership brings together Gradient Cyber’s 24/7 SOCaaS capabilities with D9’s managed-services capabilities to provide turnkey security assessments, 24/7 security monitoring, disaster recovery, and business continuity services. The partnership will help customers secure and stabilize their IT environments.



“Twenty-four hour security with XDR capabilities are mission-critical today, especially given the complete reliance most companies have on their digital communications infrastructures,” stated Steve Chappell, CEO, Gradient Cyber. “Our partnership with D9 will be good for both our businesses. More important, it will bring 24/7 security operations to companies that need greater protection for their business operations.”

"From specific threats to advanced security testing, Gradient Cyber helps us bring the tools and resources we need to assess vulnerabilities and mitigate risks to our customers,” said Eric Brown, CEO at D9. “This partnership provides the right mix of cybersecurity technology, expertise, and processes to deliver on our commitment to delivering the right technologies at the right time for our customers.”

About Gradient Cyber

Gradient Cyber serves small and mid-market enterprises concerned about cybersecurity but lacking the staff to give it the attention it deserves. For a fraction of the cost of hiring one cyber analyst, we’ll improve your security, so you don’t have to think about it anymore. We’ll tell you what you need to know, what needs to be done, and eliminate the noise. We’re the only SOCaaS provider with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise, a SecOps delivery platform for threat detection across your IT infrastructure, and diagnostics to strengthen your security even when there are no threat alerts. Learn more at www.gradientcyber.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About D9 Technologies

D9 provides the intellectual capital, the functional capabilities, and the operational guidance its clients need to do business more effectively, more productively, and with less exposure. From viruses to ransomware, from breaches to data theft, risk is constant and growing. That risk can be mitigated significantly with a thorough vulnerability assessment and the appropriate protective measures. The time to take the proper precautions is now. For more information, please visit www.d9now.com.

Media contact:

JoAnna Bennett

203-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com