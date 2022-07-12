Contract Award: IN-PIPE Technology Continues Relationship With Sarasota

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN-PIPE Technology (IPT) is pleased to announce it was recently awarded a two-year contract from the City of Sarasota to control the accumulation of Fats, Oils and Grease (commonly referred to as FOG) throughout much of the city's wastewater collection system. This award extends the partnership between the two entities, which initially began back in 2006. Working together, representatives from City of Sarasota Utilities Department and IPT engineered a dosing plan to deliver a custom blend of bacteria 24/7/365, targeting over 75 treatment locations. The new contract is the fifth expansion/renewal of the service throughout the city.

"The City of Sarasota is one of many of our long-standing customers. They have entrusted us to help them with their FOG prevention efforts for over 15 years. We are very proud and excited to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Sarasota," said Bryan Weber, President and CEO of IN-PIPE Technology.

Established in 1999, IN-PIPE Technology is a green, bioscience-based, turnkey solutions provider to the municipal wastewater treatment industry, helping clients address FOG, odor, nutrient removal, sludge and operations costs. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois (near Chicago), inquiries can be directed to Douglas Fagans at dfagans@in-pipe.com or 630.509.2488, ext. 227.

