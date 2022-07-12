MariMed Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

NORWOOD, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, announced it will begin trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) today, July 12, under the ticker symbol MRMD.



“We are excited to announce this significant milestone of our dual listing on the CSE,” said Robert Fireman, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed. “We believe listing on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a significant pool of prospective retail and institutional investors, as well as potential additional Wall Street analyst coverage.”

MariMed's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol MRMD.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Investor Relations:

Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Media Contact:

Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer

Email: h.schacter@marimedinc.com