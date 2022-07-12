Headwall Expands Product Portfolio with Nano-Replication Capability via Acquisition of Holographix

Bolton, Massachusetts, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics®, a leading manufacturer of master holographic gratings, spectrographs, and spectrometers for OEM customers, announced today the acquisition of Holographix® LLC. For over 25 years Holographix has focused on micro- and nano-structure replication of high-performance, custom-designed photonic solutions for the life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and metrology markets.

“Headwall’s holographic master gratings are core to both our OEM and Hyperspectral Imaging businesses,” stated Don Battistoni, President of Headwall. “Adding Holographix’s replication technology immediately opens channels to new customers and markets as well as new products and capabilities for existing customers of both companies, while expanding our manufacturing capabilities to address future growth. Further, the added ability to fabricate high precision micro-lens arrays, structured diffusers, waveguides, and replicated mirrors facilitates value-add within our current customer base and opens the door to adjacent high-volume applications.”

“Headwall’s mastering expertise and Holographix’s replication capabilities go hand-in-hand. Therefore, it is clear to us that Headwall is the perfect complementary partner for Holographix,” David Rowe, President and CEO of Holographix added. “In addition to the close geographic proximity of our respective manufacturing facilities, Headwall and Holographix share a common company culture that is committed to excellence for our customers. Access to Headwall’s master holographic gratings and OEM assembly capabilities, as well as their commercial infrastructure, will help Holographix realize the inherent scalability of our replication technology.”

About Headwall

Headwall®, headquartered in Bolton, MA, designs and manufactures hyperspectral solutions and technologies for the industrial, government, academic, and research end markets. The company’s products operate across the spectral range to analyze complex hyperspectral images and provide actionable insights to its customers. For more information, please visit www.headwallphotonics.com

About Holographix

Holographix® LLC produces state-of-the-art structured surfaces and optical devices that are used in a wide array of industries including life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace, display, telecommunication, and precision measurement. The company’s proprietary replication technology enables high-performance, yet lower-cost, components for OEM customers. Holographix’s 15,000 square foot facility in Marlborough, MA is equipped with high-end coating and sputtering systems, metrology instrumentation, and a variety of custom cleanrooms to accommodate high-volume manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.holographix.com

