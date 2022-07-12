With 11.2% CAGR, Global PPC Software Market Size Worth USD 28.62 Billion in 2027

Pune, India, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PPC software market size is set to gain traction from the rising integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with PPC software solutions. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Pay-per-click Software Market Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the pay-per-click software market size was USD 12.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28.62 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

April 2020 : SEMrush introduced a new tool named Traffic Jet to deliver significant benefits to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They can get instant access to hundreds of traffic sources, such as Facebook, Microsoft Advertising, Instagram, Reddit, Quora, Amazon, and Google Search & Display.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 11.2 % 2027 Value Projection USD 28.62 Billion Base Year 2019 PPC Software Market Size in 2019 USD 12.58 Billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type; Deployment; Enterprise Size; End-user PPC Software Market Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions among Enterprises to Aid Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Security and Privacy Concerns Associated with Paid Search Advertising to Hinder Growth.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Track and Monitor Performances will Bolster Growth

The rising usage of PCC ads management tools, such as SearchForce, Google Adwords Keyword Planner, ClickSweeper, and Acquisio is set to be a significant driver for the pay-per-click software market growth in the coming years. They enable companies to visualize, monitor and track the performances of cloud-based services and applications. However, PPC software solutions can cause data privacy and security issues, such as click frauds, unforeseen emergencies, information loss, and application vulnerabilities. These factors may obstruct the demand for PPC software solutions.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, North America generated USD 5.13 billion in terms of revenue and is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of renowned companies, such as Yahoo!, Microsoft Corporation, and Google LLC in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would grow exponentially on account of the increasing usage of social media platforms and smartphones for developing marketing campaigns in this region. In Europe, the surging number of paid search software providers would propel growth.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this PPC Software Market Report,

The Report Discusses the following questions:

What is the nature of the competition?

How can social media platforms contribute to the growth of the market?

Who are the major players of this market, and what is their strategic plan?

Which current market trends are followed worldwide?

What are the significant industry developments in the market?





Segments-

Search Advertising Segment to Hold Largest Share Backed by Higher Usage of Connected Devices

Based on type, the search advertising segment held 27.5% in terms of the PPC software market share in 2019. It is expected to hold the largest share throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing usage of connected devices. Also, the rising penetration of the internet for monitoring and optimizing online advertisements would aid growth of this segment.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel PPC Software Solutions to Gain Competitive Edge

The market for PPC software contains several renowned companies that are mainly striving to gain a competitive edge by launching unique solutions. Some of the others are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Below are the two latest industry developments:

Companies Covered in the PPC Software Report:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook, Inc.

WordStream

Optmyzr

SEMrush

Acquisio

Kenshoo, Ltd.

Marin Software

Spaceboost

Adzooma

AdStage, Inc.

SpyFu (Arizona, United States)

Adalysis Limited (London, England)





