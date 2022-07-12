Global Digital Sustainability and Resilience Top the Agenda for 5th Annual Great Canadian Data Centre Symposium

McMaster University Innovation Park, Hamilton Ontario, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world relies increasingly on the digitalization of social and economic life, the demand for new data centre capacity is seemingly insatiable. Calls for continuous uptime availability and never-fail resiliency are top of mind for digital infrastructure industry leaders everywhere. Equally compelling is the climate-change imperative to sharply curtail greenhouse gases from operations and the carbon embodied in construction, and in the creation of materials and equipment.

The twin demands of sustainability and resilience in digital infrastructure will steer program planning for GCDCS 2022. GCDCS22 is a continuous knowledge-sharing program that will culminate in the capstone “All-Canada & Global Symposium Week,” an event held December 12-16 and presented via virtual livestream, and onsite (select days) at McMaster University Innovation Park (MIP). Complimentary virtual participation is available to delegates who accept the organizers' early bird invitation before August 12, 2022.

Bruce Taylor, GCDCS managing director, says, "This really is an all-stakeholder moment for this industry to consider how to design the home of the digital future.”

Peter Gross, a globally respected digital infrastructure and energy industry consultant, says of GCDCS, "This has been one of the best thought leadership conferences. I've long believed it warranted a larger stage and am delighted to see its founders, Mary Allen and Michael O’Neil, team up with Bruce Taylor for this expansion. It's my pleasure to accept their invitation to be honorary chair of this year’s event.”

An IT and data centre Industry conference veteran, Taylor launched the original Uptime Institute Data Center Symposium and is former Data Centre Dynamics EVP for the US and Canada. He is also co-founder and CEO of SmartNations Foundation (SNF), a non-profit formed to assist emerging and developing economies in building the sustainable digital infrastructure necessary to fully participate in the digital transformation era.

International Data Center Authority Founder and Chairman Mehdi Paryavi says of Taylor, who is now a board member of IDCA, "It's great to finally be working with Bruce. IDCA supports and will fully participate in this global virtual expansion of GCDCS.”

GCDCS collaborators invite members of the digital infrastructure community from across Canada and the globe to participate in the digital resilience and sustainability conversations at GCDCS22. For a complimentary virtual delegate pass, RSVP here before August 12 or on the GCDCS website.

About Great Canadian Data Centre Symposia Series (GCDCS)

GCDCS is a research content, events, multimedia and knowledge-sharing program focused on the design and development of Resilient and Sustainable Digital Infrastructure 4.0 that will power the digital-forward era. GCDCS was founded by Canadian IT analyst and content firm, InsightaaS, and its principals Mary Allen and Michael O’Neil. At launch, InsightaaS worked with its founding partner, the Computing Infrastructure Research Center (CIRC), located at McMaster University and led by Suvojit Ghosh, former CIRC director and now CEO at FYELABS. InsightaaS established GCDCS in 2018 as a North American/global leader in community-based research in IT service delivery.

For 2022 and beyond, GCDCS is a production of the “The Climate 4.0 Project” unit of SmartNations Foundation (SNF) a US 501c3 non-profit under the direction of Bruce Armstrong Taylor. Learn more at www.GCDCS.org. Connect on Twitter, Substack, YouTube and LinkedIn. Follow and use hashtag: #GCDCS22. For all links visit: https://linktr.ee/gcdcs.