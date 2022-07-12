New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Market Segments: By Product ; By Application ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191706/?utm_source=GNW

Disposable face masks are medical masks used by the public to protect themselves from any viruses and toxins that can cause infections in the environment.



Market Highlights

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 59.5% in 2030.

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market to surpass USD 19.5 Billion by 2030 from USD 9.18 billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 59.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Demand for disposable face masks has been motivated by the widespread effect of the latest coronavirus in the U.S. In addition, the growth of the market will be tremendously aided by growing government spending coupled with ease in the documentation related to the manufacture of face masks with immediate effect. In addition, in order to increase domestic production and delivery of PPEs, the implementation of the Defense Production Act is projected to further increase market growth over the coming months. In addition, a large number of independent fashion designers and renowned apparel manufacturers have concentrated on the concept of manufacturing face masks for both medical and consumer-grade products with the guidance of healthcare companies, in line with the ongoing demand for stylish and trendy products in the region.



U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Segments

Protective Face mask segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market is segmented by Product as Protective, Dust, Non-woven. The protective face mask segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of over 35.2% in 2019 in the U.S. Disposable Face Mask market. Air-purifying respirators also have this form of removable face mask. Dust masks and non-woven masks are the other main product categories in the industry. Protective masks are specifically built to provide a physical barrier between their mouth and nose to the wearer, limiting the entry of possible pollutants into the body in the setting. The mouth and nose are two of the most vulnerable entry points for foreign particles; in the industrial and medical sectors, demand for these masks has therefore been high. Demand for disposable face masks was also motivated by the widespread impact of the novel coronavirus in the region. Many of the small and medium manufacturers have also entered the market to cater to the surge in product demand.







Industrial application segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market is segmented by Application into Industrial and personal. The industrial application segment accounted for the largest volume share of 77.87% in 2019. Throughout the forecast era, the industrial segment is expected to hold its dominant position. Disposable face covers are mainly used in the industrial application segment for healthcare professionals and staff at agricultural and construction sites. The growth of the segment has been driven by increased demand for masks from the region’s automotive, food, beauty, and personal care industries. Several new manufacturers have brought the current COVID-19 pandemic to the market. To counter the urgent shortage of protective masks for medical and healthcare staff, these players worked round the clock to churn out the commodity in large quantities.



U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Raising Awareness about Health Protection

This is attributed to rising levels of pollution, rapid industrialization, and a greater understanding of health safety. In addition, with the unprecedented spread of coronavirus encouraging the use of disposable face masks, the growing number of surgeries conducted on a daily basis worldwide. The rising level of pollution around the globe would thus cause the demand for disposable faces. In addition, increasing airborne diseases, increasing use of masks for staff use, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections would also provide a lucrative opportunity for disposable face masks. As is the case in many countries across the world, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, state and local authorities in the country have previously implemented emergency orders to restrict large meetings, shut down non-essential businesses, and encourage the use of items such as face masks, hand wash, and hand sanitizer. Several states are actively working to evaluate the best escape strategies for the lockout. Such advances, along with customer worries about the risk of similar outbreaks in the future, are expected to dramatically boost demand for disposable face masks in the months and years ahead.



Restrain

Higher Raw Material Cost

U.S. Disposable Face Mask market is currently facing a gigantic challenge, which indirectly gives counterfeiters a crucial advantage in disrupting the real product market. Any significant or critical improvement in the packaging process of the brand recall will build a barrier to identifying the real product and can definitely help forgers to produce fake goods on behalf of the original one. Moreover, the price of raw materials is increasing rapidly which can be a hindrance to the market.



U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



3M

Kimberly Clark Worldwide

SAS Safety Corp

Gerson

KOWA

Uvex

Moldex



U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Regions

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania.



U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market in California led the market with a lion share of more than 14.6% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. With the new State Order, which would allow a number of state counties to reopen dining restaurants and related facilities, it is anticipated that customer footfall in such establishments would increase dramatically, resulting in the need for disposable face masks. As per the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York is the most affected state in the world (CDC). In terms of the availability of test kits and performing antibody testing, the state has also been proactive.



Competitive Landscape:

The U.S. Disposable Face Mask market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Honeywell International Inc.; 3M; Kimberly Clark Worldwide; hold a substantial market share in the U.S. Disposable Face Mask market. Other players analyzed in this report are SAS Safety Corp; Gerson; KOWA; Uvex; Moldex among others.



