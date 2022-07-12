TOOTRiS and Laird Noller Automotive Group to Provide Needed Child Care Benefits to Employees

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Child Care can be a struggle, especially for parents in the automotive retail industry working flexible weekday and weekend schedules. To support its employees, Laird Noller Companies — with five dealerships in Northeast Kansas — is excited to provide up to $3,000 a year in Child Care benefits by partnering with TOOTRiS On-Demand Child Care.

Through the partnership, the TOOTRiS platform will provide Laird Noller's 300-plus team members access to the nation's largest network of licensed Child Care providers, enabling them to search, vet, compare, and enroll in real-time. The platform also enables parents to find slots for temporary care, drop-ins, and non-traditional work schedules — all accessible from their PC or mobile device. Laird Noller is further supporting its employees by providing a Child Care stipend to help cover the cost of care.

"We believe that investing in people creates an environment where everyone is valued and supported, enabling them to succeed and thrive," said Gabby Tozer, HR Manager at Laird Noller, a family-owned and operated automotive retailer with Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, and Genesis dealerships. "We know Child Care is an issue for every working parent, especially those with flexible schedules. By partnering with TOOTRiS, we're able to support our families while enabling Laird Noller to remain competitive in attracting and retaining the very best team members."

According to a 2021 State of Dealership Staffing Study, the top driver of employee engagement is a supportive work environment, with 67% of franchised dealers facing challenges retaining quality employees. The same study found that 72% of franchise dealers are challenged with finding and hiring the right employees. Like many sectors, auto dealers must also plan for an aging workforce — as baby boomer retirement rates rise, Gen Zs and Gen Ys will make up the brunt of new hires. With a new generation comes new recruitment and retention challenges — almost 60% of staff hired by dealerships are millennials, but the turnover of those employees is over 50%.

"With millions of Gen Zs and Gen Ys entering the workforce, auto dealerships have a chance to build a culture that attracts and retains this next new generation of workers with family-friendly perks like Child Care," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "I applaud Laird Noller for adopting a people-first approach by offering its employees Child Care benefits, which are imperative to creating a better work/life balance. A happy workforce is a productive workforce."

