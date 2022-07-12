BioCardia to Participate in Upcoming Heart and Pulmonary Therapy Development Symposia

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], Sunnyvale, Calif. – BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced that Company’s CEO Peter Altman has been invited to participate at two upcoming therapeutic development symposia.

BioCardia will participate in the Late-Stage Advancements in Heart Failure Therapeutics and Management, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. MVEST will host a panel discussion on heart failure with several late-stage players in the space; BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA), Mesoblast Limited (MESO), Recardio Inc. (private), and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH). This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, potential participants should sign up to become an M-Vest member. Click Here to Reserve your seat

BioCardia will also present at the 2nd Annual Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drug Development Symposium, an industry-specific event for respiratory drug developers on Friday July 15th, 2022, at 9:10am entitled Exploring the IV NK1R+ MSC in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. BioCardia’s presentation will be made available on the Company’s website soon after the presentation. Details on the conference are here: https://ards-summit.com/program/full-event-guide/.

ABOUT BIOCARDIA

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP™ autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms that enable four product candidates in development. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial investigational product has been granted Breakthrough designation by the FDA, has CMS reimbursement, and is supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. The CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial also has CMS Reimbursement. For more information visit: www.BioCardia.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Laluc, Marketing

Email: alaluc@BioCardia.com

Phone: 650-226-0120

Investor Contact:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

Email: investors@BioCardia.com

Phone: 650-226-0120