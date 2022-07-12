Allogene Therapeutics Appoints Scientific Pioneer Stephen Mayo to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced the appointment of Stephen L. Mayo, Ph.D., a world renowned expert in computational protein design, to the company’s Board of Directors.



“We are privileged to have Dr. Mayo join our Board of Directors,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, CEO and Co-Founder of Allogene Therapeutics. “His decades-long success record in both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry will serve Allogene well as we look to progress our pipeline of investigational AlloCAR T products to deliver readily available cell therapy faster, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.”

Dr. Mayo is the Bren Professor of Biology and Chemistry and Merkin Institute Professor at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, California. He served as Vice Provost for Research at Caltech from 2007 to 2010 and Chair of its Division of Biology and Biological Engineering from 2010 to 2020.

“Allogene’s experienced management team, deep allogeneic CAR T pipeline, scientific excellence and in-house cGMP manufacturing capability have created a remarkable foundation to support rapid advancement of its pipeline,” said Dr. Mayo. “The company’s leadership in allogeneic CAR T therapy is unmatched and I am honored to join the Allogene Board.”

Dr. Mayo also serves on the Board of Directors of Merck & Co and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Mayo co-founded Molecular Simulations, Inc. (currently Accelrys/Biovia), a computational chemistry company; Xencor, Inc., a publicly traded bio-therapeutics company focused on developing next generation biologics for treating cancer; and Protabit, LLC, a privately held protein engineering company focused on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for protein engineering applications. In addition, he serves on the scientific advisory boards of Vida Ventures, Rubryc Therapeutics and Evozyne. Dr. Mayo was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2004 for his pioneering contributions in the field of protein design. He served as an elected board member for the American Association for the Advancement of Science from 2010 to 2014 and as a presidential appointee on the National Science Foundation’s National Science Board from 2013 to 2018. Dr. Mayo holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Caltech. He completed postdoctoral work at both UC Berkeley and Stanford University School of Medicine in chemistry and biochemistry, respectively.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

