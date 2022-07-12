Robert Fernandes, CISO of The Investment Center, Inc., Announced as a Winner for the Top 50 Information Security Professional Award

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc. (TIC), an independent broker-dealer for financial services professionals, is proud to announce that its’ Chief Information Security Officer, Robert Fernandes, CISSP, CASP+, GPEN, GWAPT, was announced as a winner for the top 50 Information Security Professional Award from OnCon.



“It's an honor to be associated with such an accomplished group of Information Security leaders. I have a passion for this work, and I am grateful to be in a position that allows me to continue to grow,” Rob commented. “The landscape for information security is evolving every day. Staying educated and aware of all the new threats is important for our industry. Not only do I work to educate myself, but educating our financial representatives is a priority so they can in turn help their clients.”

Award winners have been selected by peers and the information security community. Voters selected information security leaders that they felt demonstrated a good mix of success and positive impact on their organization and/or previous organizations, made strong contributions to the information security community through thought leadership, have been innovative, and who have exhibited great leadership.

“Rob has certainly opened my eyes to the threats that surround us on a daily basis,” stated Ralph DeVito, President and CEO of The Investment Center. “Most people think it could never happen to them, a cyberattack, phishing scam, or another event. Rob is focused on making us a proactive firm instead of reactive, as we continue to prioritize cybersecurity for our representatives and their clients,” commented Mr. DeVito.

About the Investment Center, Inc.

About the Investment Center, Inc.

The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer founded in 1986 with the purpose of providing back-office support services, investment tools, technology, and a broad selection of non-proprietary products to a national network of more than 300 independent financial advisors in offices across the nation. Headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, The Investment Center, Inc. is registered to conduct securities business in all 50 states and is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.investmentctr.com

