Xactly Joins Over 500 CEOs and Nonprofit Leaders to Ask State and District Leaders to Prioritize Computer Science in K-12 Schools

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today joined national nonprofit organization Code.org and over 500 of the nation’s top industry, nonprofit, and education leaders to issue a letter calling on state governments and education leaders to “update the K-12 curriculum in each state, for every student in every school to have the opportunity to learn computer science.”



The coalition behind this effort is unprecedented in U.S. education, uniting the leaders and founders of large tech companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, or Amazon, together with CEOs of companies across sectors, such as Starbucks, American Express, Nike, Delta Airlines, AT&T, UPS, Walgreens, and Hasbro, as well as national education organizations such as Khan Academy and the American Federation of Teachers.

“At Xactly we believe in promoting the spirit of giving back to the communities where our employees and customers live, learn and work,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “Sending this message to government and education leaders will make a meaningful impact on the opportunity for students to have access to computer science curriculums. As the world continues to digitally transform, it’s important to make sure the next generation grows up with the skills they need to advance as well.”

Over the last decade, all 50 states have taken action to expand access to computer science, including allowing computer science to count toward core graduation requirements, funding professional learning to train more teachers, and creating clear certification pathways for computer science teachers. The United States has 700,000 currently open computing jobs, but today, only 5% of high school students study computer science per year.

“Every industry is impacted by digital technology, yet not every student has the opportunity to learn how technology works,” said Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi. “Today, computer science should be a core subject, just like basic biology or algebra. The United States has seen tremendous momentum behind this idea, and today’s announcement makes it clear that the time for action is now. We must ensure that standards and the curricula used across the country prioritize computer science so that all students, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, have the opportunity to participate in our digital economy.”

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 17 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process, and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plans, quotas, and territory improvements are easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable, and profitable business. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com .

Meghan Orencole

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

Stacey Nardozzi

Octopus Group

xactly@octopusgrp.com