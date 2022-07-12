Bioventus Completes CartiHeal Acquisition

DURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of CartiHeal.



“We are excited to add CartiHeal to our diverse portfolio of active healing solutions,” commented Ken Reali, Bioventus’ chief executive officer. “CartiHeal represents an important breakthrough for the treatment of osteoarthritis and osteochondral defects of the knee with significant medium- and long-term potential as evidenced by the robust data generated from its pivotal clinical trial showing superiority to current treatments. We believe that the addition of CartiHeal will complement our joint preservation technologies and specifically our HA business, further supporting our short- and mid-term growth drivers and helping us to deliver on our goal of sustained double-digit revenue growth. We welcome the CartiHeal team to Bioventus and look forward to bringing this life-improving technology to as many patients as possible.”

CartiHeal is an attractive alternative for the approximately 650,000 U.S. patients that receive microfracture or debridement annually and can potentially delay the need for a total knee replacement in patients with joint surface lesions of the knee. The acquisition of CartiHeal is directly aligned with Bioventus’ sports medicine and total joint reconstruction call point and extends the Company's leadership position in joint preservation technologies. In a randomized controlled clinical trial, CartiHeal’s Agili-C implant demonstrated superiority to either microfracture or debridement.

On March 29, 2022, CartiHeal received premarket approval (PMA) of its Agili-CTM implant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Agili-C was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA in 2020 and is indicated for the treatment of International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) grade III or above knee–joint surface lesions, with a total treatable area of 1-7 cm2 for patients without severe osteoarthritis (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 0-3).

The Company will provide adjusted earnings per share guidance reflecting the acquisition of CartiHeal on its upcoming second quarter earnings call.

