Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces F&M Feed as an Exclusive Distributor in Greece and Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument

ROSELAND, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Greece for the CompuFlo® Epidural System with F&M Feed, a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables. In connection with the agreement, Milestone Scientific has commenced sales and shipments of its CompuFlo Epidural Instrument and consumables to Greece.



Vagelis Epifanis, CEO of F&M Feed, stated, “Our company's main goal is to find and market innovative products that help to improve people’s lives. The experience of 40 years we have in the field of healthcare gives us the ability to select these products and include them among the products we promote. CompuFlo is a product that will help doctors and patients all over the world. We are very happy about our agreement with Milestone Scientific and look forward to sharing this product in Greece.”

Arjan Haverhals, president of Milestone Scientific, noted, “We are pleased to welcome F&M Feed as our exclusive distribution partner in Greece. We believe that Greece is an important market for us with a population in excess of 10 million people and 76 thousand childbirths each year. F&M Feed has a successful track record launching new medical devices and equipment. The immediate receipt of purchase orders further reinforces our confidence in the market opportunity in this region. We look forward to working closely with F&M Feed in educating medical professionals on the benefits of our system, which provides objective, quantifiable and real-time confirmation when accessing the epidural space.”

About F&M Feed

Founded in 2013 and certified according to ISO 9001, F&M Feed is a manufacturer and supplier of innovative medical devices and equipment in Greece. The goal of the company is to import, produce and market innovative high-tech products, mitigating the burden on healthcare personnel. For more information, please visit: https://www.fmfeed.eu.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

