ARHT Media and Carleton University Introduce The Hybrid Reality Virtual Classroom

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announces that Carleton University will deploy ARHT Media’s HoloPresence™ technology to design a new medium of distance learning, for remote students in a Northern Community in Yukon, Canada.



The Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, in partnership with ARHT, will assess the effectiveness of ARHT’s live hologram technology to aid in remote post-secondary instruction and community engagement. Sprott faculty and students are already involved in programs in Northern communities, however given the difficulty of travelling to and from the region, the majority of the school’s involvement has been limited to virtual interaction through video conferencing. Now, thanks to CAPSULE, ARHT’s latest 4K hologram display that can display live interactive holograms, students located in this remote Northern community will be able to interact with faculty and students in Ottawa in a more engaging and meaningful manner than they typically have been in the past, potentially improving both the quality of remote instruction and the learning experience of students.

“Our partner Northern communities have identified student engagement as one of the more pressing educational problems they face. School staffing and resources are often stretched, and we are investigating the value-added of this great new technology,” stated Troy Anderson, Instructor at Carleton University, “With ARHT’s live hologram technology, we will assess improvements in engagement and content retention through the use of live holograms. We will also be investigating other promising uses of the technology that might be of benefit to these communities.”

“Access to the best quality education is crucial to the success of individuals, and often when you live in such remote locations it can be a challenge to access post-secondary instruction,” stated ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “Our live hologram technology will greatly help the Northern community and faculty and students at Carleton interact with each other with a sense of presence and really contribute to education offered to students in remote contexts. This is a great initiative that we hope to see expanded and repeated.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.