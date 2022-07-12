Motorola Q11 Mesh System Brings New and Improved WiFi 6 Performance to the Smart Home

First AX3000 WiFi 6 Entry to Growing Portfolio of WiFi 6 Devices Delivers Enhanced Speed and Security Through the Intelligent motosync app, Powered by Minim

MANCHESTER, NH, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announced the launch of the Motorola Q11, a new WiFi 6 mesh system that delivers the most powerful wireless performance of the company’s intelligent networking devices to-date. The first AX3000 entry to the full portfolio of Motorola networking devices provides access to blazing-fast gigabit speeds, perfect for daily home networking needs from remote work and 4K streaming, to multi-user gaming and more. The Motorola Q11 is currently available on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and will be available on BestBuy.com in the coming weeks.

The Motorola Q11 is the first-ever AX3000 mesh router in the WiFi 6 portfolio of Motorola intelligent networking devices. Delivering speeds up to 3 Gbps* for over 100 connected devices, the new mesh system is ideal for internet service plans that offer support for speeds up to 1 gigabit. Each Motorola Q11 node boasts two 1 Gbps Ethernet LAN ports for fast wired connections, as well as access to two sets of 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands for a powerful wireless experience. Currently available in three configurations, the 1-pack offers wireless coverage up to 2,000 square feet and the 3-pack up to 5,000 square feet.

Sporting a sleek, minimalistic design, the Motorola Q11 blends seamlessly into any decor, comes backed by a two-year warranty, and offers free support in addition to effortless setup with the intuitive motosync app. Users can enjoy total control over their networks, from setting up parental controls to managing guest networks, running speed tests or tracking data usage.

Peace of mind comes standard with cloud-driven cybersecurity features, including auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts and ad blocking.

“The past year has seen an increasing number of consumers adding smart devices to their households, driving a greater need for intelligent networking devices that deliver reliable and secure connections,” said Minim Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Zheng. “The Motorola Q11 is a reflection of Minim’s dedication to serve our customers by offering more powerful networking devices that can keep up with their demands.”

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Q11 WiFi 6 Mesh AX3000 router is now available on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com retailing at $189.99 for a 1-pack and $448.99 for a 3-pack. Both configurations will soon be available at BestBuy.com in the coming weeks. To learn more about the full portfolio of Motorola mesh networking devices, please visit MotorolaNetwork.com/collections/mesh-wifi-routers.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

