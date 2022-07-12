SonicShares™ Global Shipping ETF (NYSE Arca: BOAT) Pays Quarterly Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, Del., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SonicShares™ Global Shipping ETF (NYSE Arca: BOAT) (the “Fund”) recently paid a quarterly dividend. Please see details of recent dividend in the table below.



Dividend per Share Current Yield* 30-Day SEC Yield** Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date $1.2734 18.03% 8.80% 6/28/2022 6/29/2022 6/30/2022





Fund’s Dividend History Payment Date Dividend per Share 6/30/2022 $1.2734 3/31/2022 $0.7780 12/31/2021 $0.3520 9/27/2021 $0.0520^

^ The Fund’s inception date is August 3, 2021.



The Fund provides investors with pure play exposure to a portfolio of global companies engaged in maritime shipping. For more information about the Fund and standardized Fund performance, please visit: http://www.sonicshares.com/BOAT.







The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, click here. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Dividends are not guaranteed. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible.

Fund Risks: An investment in the Fund is subject to numerous risks including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund, and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus for a complete description of principal risks.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. Investments in securities or other instruments of foreign securities involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Companies in the transportation industry, including companies engaged in the water transportation industry, may be adversely affected by economic changes, increases in fuel, operating and insurance costs and adverse labor relations.

* The Current Yield equals the Dividend per Share, multiplied by four (to annualize such amount), divided by the Fund’s closing NAV on 6/30/2022.

** The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income earned by the Fund over the 30-Day period ended 6/30/2022, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on the Fund’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period. The 30-Day unsubsidized SEC Yield does not reflect any fee waivers, reimbursements, or limits in effect.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Opinions expressed herein are subject to change and should not be considered investment advice.

The “SonicShares” mark and the SonicShares logo are trademarks of Lucania Investments LLC (the “Licensor”). The Licensor and its affiliates are not affiliated with the Fund’s Adviser, any Sub-Adviser, Index Provider, Trust, administrator, custodian, transfer agent, distributor, or any of their respective affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates have no role in the administration or operation of the Fund, nor do they make investment decisions, provide investment advice, or otherwise act in the capacity of an investment adviser to the Fund. The Fund is not sold by the Licensor or any of its affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates make no representation, condition or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly.

