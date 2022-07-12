Soluna Holdings, Inc. Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

ALBANY, NY, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead its comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with SLNH’s management to build upon existing investor relations and shareholder communications designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

Soluna builds and operates data centers co-located at renewable energy sites powered by wasted (curtailed) renewable energy. Grid inefficiencies and lost revenue from underpriced or curtailed energy represents a major challenge for renewable power generation worldwide. Soluna's flexible, batchable computing data centers offer a modular, scalable solution for compute-intensive processes such as cryptocurrency and machine learning.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, “We continue to execute on an ambitious plan to grow within this industry and strategically position our company. As we expand our offering beyond cryptocurrency to batchable computing for machine learning, natural language processing, and scientific computing, we believe that having MZ as a partner will help us clearly communicate our message to the broader investment community. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive growth and build long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing-intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

