PharmaDirect Treats Its Growth Strategy With Bridgeline Subscription

WOBURN, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their natural language processing and artificial intelligence search tool, Celebros, has been chosen by PharmaDirect to power its on-site search.

PharmaDirect has selected Celebros to implement its powerful site search solution across its site on the AB Commerce platform to provide a modern experience for its customers. Bridgeline supports over a dozen pharmacies, including Inish Pharmacy, Molloy’s Pharmacy, Johnston’s Pharmacy, CH Tralee, and Cunningham’s Pharmacy.

Pharmacies have huge catalogs of products, with heavy amounts of SKUs, with the modern pharmacy understanding the need to provide a frictionless experience for their customers online and offline. Celebros’ natural language processing makes it easier for PharmaDirect’s website to fully comprehend searcher intent, no matter the search query, and provide relevant search results to their customers in seconds.

The Celebros software will fine-tune results to match user behavior, providing a personalized experience for customers on their journey to find what they need. With hundreds of keyword-specific products, PharmaDirect chose Bridgeline’s Celebros to effectively assess the performance of its online search functionality, generating revenue with indexed product data and relevant search recommendations.

“Our new partner has been in the pharmaceutical industry for decades, and we are excited to be able to aid in their continued success by providing tools to better their customers’ journey,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “I look forward to seeing how Celebros will help them grow their revenue strategy.”

