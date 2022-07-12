Ceapro Bolsters Executive Management Team with Appointment of Sigrun Watson as Chief Revenue Officer

Recognized commercial leader with over 20 years of experience across diverse healthcare industries

Appointment marks strategic step in driving Company towards next phase of growth

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced the appointment of Sigrun Watson as its Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for corporate strategy development and execution across the Cosmeceutical and personal care brand business, as well as Ceapro’s expansion into the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets.

Ms. Watson is an accomplished and strategic commercial leader with over 20 years of diverse healthcare management experience spanning a broad spectrum of products (pharmaceuticals, biologics, diagnostics/genetic testing, medical devices, and nutritional products), across multiple commercial channels, including specialty pharmaceuticals, biologics, primary care, institutional contract selling, direct to consumer/digital marketing, retail accounts, and business to business account development.

Gilles Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceapro commented, “We are incredibly pleased to welcome Sigrun to the Ceapro management team. It is a pivotal moment for the Company as we continue expand our business model into nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, and her background as a Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist and extensive experience in pharma are extremely relevant. We look forward to leveraging her knowledge and expertise as we execute on our initiatives moving forward to propel Ceapro to its next phase of growth.”

With extensive experience leading and developing high performing teams, as well as managing and growing healthcare brands and portfolios across product lifecycles, including numerous product launches/line extensions spanning multiple therapeutic areas, Ms. Watson has consistently been recognized for her leadership, strategic planning, launch planning and execution, and business development/key account management.

Prior to joining Ceapro, Ms. Watson served as Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Inagene Diagnostics Inc., a global genetic testing and precision medicine company, where she led the development and execution of the commercialization strategy, played a pivotal role in building the product offering, company and cross-functional team from the ground up, and assisted with fundraising activities. Prior to her role at Inagene, she held a variety of progressive commercial leadership roles in pharmaceuticals including marketing, sales management, sales training, operational excellence, and business development/key account management with leading pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Novartis, Nycomed (now Takeda), GlaxoSmithKline, and Eisai Pharmaceuticals.

“Ceapro has laid a solid foundation in its Cosmeceutical business sector and has positioned itself for significant growth across the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Ceapro at this pivotal time in the role of Chief Revenue Officer, where I will have the opportunity to capitalize on the diverse experience I’ve amassed over the course of my career and make meaningful contributions to Ceapro’s ongoing success. I look forward to working closely with the cross-functional team to help realize the strong pipeline of opportunity and strategic initiatives the Company has prepared itself to execute on,” added Ms. Watson.

Ms. Watson began her career as a Registered Dietitian working in business development, and marketing with Nestle Canada and with Toronto – based healthcare foodservice company Marsan Foods Ltd, after earning a degree in Nutritional Sciences (Human Ecology) at the University of Manitoba and subsequently completing a Dietetic Internship at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

