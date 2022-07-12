New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Safety Testing Market: Market Segments: By Contaminants ; By Food Type ; By Testing Method and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191693/?utm_source=GNW

Basically, the term antioxidant is used for substances such as natural chemicals present in body tissue and foods that are considered beneficial to human health, and the other is synthetic chemicals combined with goods to avoid oxidation in them. Vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta carotene, which have the potential to reduce the harmful effects of oxidation, are well-known antioxidants. Antioxidants are used to improve the shelf life of processed food. Plant-based antioxidants are believed to be rich in nutrients. They help in protecting cells in the human body by neutralizing them from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals.



Market Highlights

Food Antioxidants Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.3% in 2030.

Food Antioxidants Market to surpass USD 3.1 billion by 2030 from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Growing customer perception of healthy alternatives is expected to boost market demand for food antioxidants during the forecast period. In recent years, customers have turned to vast amounts of processed foods, such as chips, meats, and drinks. Consumers have been consuming food antioxidants to balance the damage caused to the body by processed foods and to inhibit oxidation as it helps neutralize free radicals in the body. This is the main driving force for growth in the demand for food antioxidants.



Food Antioxidants Market: Segments

Synthetic food antioxidants Segment to grow with the highest CAGR 2019-30

Food Antioxidants Market is segmented by type into natural and synthetic antioxidants. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted by natural antioxidants segment owing to the anti-aging advantages they offer and the rising public perception of healthy eating habits. Natural antioxidants are further categorized into vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, polyphenols and carotenoids, while tert-butylhydroquinone (THBQ), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and propyl gallate (PG) are further classified into synthetic antioxidants. Synthetic food antioxidants are used mainly in the food industry to delay lipid oxidation inside a food system / product to stabilize and retain refined fats & oils. Synthetic antioxidants are used to restore or enhance the natural protection against oxidative damage of oils & fats, which improves their shelf life significantly. Antioxidants are also used in animal fat production, in baked goods, in the meat industry and in almost all foods with a high oil content, such as margarine and mayonnaise.



Prepared meat & poultry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Food Antioxidants Market is segmented by application into prepared meat & poultry, fats & oils, bakery & confectionery & others. based on application, prepared meat & poultry held the largest share in 2018 and it is anticipated to progress with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The shelf life of meat & poultry products can be increased by the use of antioxidants. During storage, prepared meat & poultry products that consist of fat along with unsaturated fatty acids undergo oxidative degradation. Without any adverse effect on nutritional or sensory properties, antioxidants inhibit lipid oxidation and decrease rancidity, resulting in quality preservation and extending the shelf life of meat & poultry items. Meat & poultry items need to be supplemented with exogenous antioxidants for storage and secondary processing.



Food Antioxidants Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increase in consumption of processed food

Rise in the consumption of processed food is one of the major factors driving the growth of the demand for antioxidants. Demand for processed food or ultra-processed food has increased dramatically across the globe in recent years. Saturated fats, carbohydrates, total fats, free sugars and sodium are high in the packaged food products available on the market and poor in basic nutrients such as nutrition, proteins, vitamins and potassium. Therefore, increased consumption of processed foods mainly indicates a high intake of both sugar and salt content, which in the long term can lead to health issues, such as high and low blood pressure. However, rising people’s perception of the value of a balanced lifestyle contributes to a corresponding rise in global demand for natural antioxidants.



Growing Demand in Small Industries

In small industries, growth in demand for natural antioxidants can be seen as a growth opportunity for players operating in the market for antioxidants. In the animal feed industry, the food and beverage business, and the cosmetics industry, antioxidants are commonly used. Demand for antioxidants is rising in the food and beverage industry due to the growing propensity of people towards nutritious food and beverages and increasing understanding of the value of a healthy lifestyle. This in turn provides industry participants with a lucrative opportunity to launch new offerings and raise their market share.



Restraints

Stringent government regulations

To some extent, strict government regulations related to antioxidants are likely to impede the growth of the demand for antioxidants. This can be attributed primarily to the quality certification needed for the manufacture of goods based on antioxidants. Governments have stringent policies in developing countries on the addition of food ingredients. They also have relatively strict policies on antioxidants from synthetic foods and their food product quality. Therefore, their use is kept under control and producers are forced to determine the amount of nutrients and their particular position in all food products.



Food Antioxidants Market: Key Players

Cargill Incorporated



Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

DuPont

Advanced Organic Materials, S.A.

Eastman Chemical Company

Kalsec Inc.

DSM

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF

Kemin Industries, Inc



Food Antioxidants Market: Regions

Food Antioxidants Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Food Antioxidants Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2018 since there is increased awareness regarding the benefits of food antioxidants. The US and Europe are both seeing a rise in the value of the market. Market demand for healthy eating, the movement towards natural and organic foods, and the increasing need for convenience food items significantly influence the Asia Pacific food & beverage industry. With emerging economies, rising industrialization, growing demand for packaged foods, and customer preference for quality products, the growth of the food & beverage industry is becoming increasingly positive for ingredient suppliers. Despite growing awareness of the health risks associated with synthetic food additives, these patterns and tastes have created a need for new additives in foods.



Competitive Landscape:

The Food Antioxidants market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as ADM, Barentz Group, BASF SE hold a substantial market share in the Food Antioxidants market. Other players analyzed in this report are Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Frutarom Ltd., Kalsec Inc. Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V. among others.



Food Antioxidants Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Food Antioxidants Market report also contains analysis on:



Food Antioxidants Market Segments:



By Type:

Natural

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Carotenoids

Rosemary extracts

Greentea extracts

Other natural types (acerola extracts and grapeseed extracts)

Synthetic

TBHQ

BHA

BHT

PG

Other synthetic types (potassium sorbate and calcium propionate)

By Source:

Fruits & vegetables

Oils

Spices & herbs

Botanical extracts

Gallic acid

Petroleum-derived

By Application:

Fats & oils

Prepared foods

Prepared meat & poultry

Seafood

Bakery & confectionery

Plant-based alternatives (meat & dairy)

Nutraceuticals

Other

Food Antioxidants Market Dynamics

Food Antioxidants Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191693/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________