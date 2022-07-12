New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Antioxidants Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Source ; By Application and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191692/?utm_source=GNW

Few Saccharomyces Cerevisiae strains help to avoid a decline in the pH of the rumen associated with eating a cereal-based diet, which tends to be associated with a decrease in lactate concentrations of the rumen. In equine diets, yeast items are also used to avoid digestive disorders.



Feed Yeast Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.5% in 2030.

Feed Yeast Market to surpass USD 10.7 billion by 2030 from USD 5.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. For several years, yeast has been used in food products. The use of yeast in many animals feeds has increased increasing questions regarding dietary foods. Many businesses are purchasing new equipment for the processing of high nutritional value yeast. The livestock industry uses yeast to increase the nutrition of all animals. These, relative to other additives, are less toxic and very cost-effective for animals. The ban on antibiotics has contributed to a substantial growth of the feed yeast market in many countries. In addition, it is expected that increasing awareness of animal health management worldwide would encourage the growth rate of the global feed yeast industry. Furthermore, the European Union has placed a ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed, leading to an increased emphasis on the use of yeast products in animal feed, which is expected to further encourage the growth of the global market.



Probiotic yeast segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Feed Yeast Market is segmented by type into Probiotic yeast, Brewer’s yeast, Specialty yeast, and Yeast derivatives. Probiotic-based Feed Yeast, led the market in 2019, accounting for XX.X% of market share. Improved health and higher milk production resulted from the use of probiotic yeast in ruminant feed. Likewise, yeast activates an immune response in pigs to decrease the entry of pathogens into the body and also to decrease the incidence of post-weaning diarrhea. With the growing use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and development of gut health, it is projected that the probiotic yeast segment will record the fastest type-based growth during the forecast period. With the rising use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and gut health development, the probiotic yeast segment is expected to grow faster.



Poultry segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2020-30

Feed Yeast Market is segmented by livestock as Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animals, Pets, and Equine. The aquatic segment held the largest share of the market accounting for XX.X% of the overall revenue in 2019 the increasing fish consumption in regions such as Europe and South America encourages fish farming, which would further drive the market in the aquafeed segment. Supplementing the correct quantity of feed yeast to aquatic animals results in an optimum supply of vital nutrients. Factors that are expected to drive the demand for feed yeast are the increased consumption of animal-based products and the rise in animal health concerns. Factors that are expected to have a short-term effect on the production and supply of feed yeast are, however, labour shortages, foreign trade restrictions, and decreased consumption of livestock products.



Increased Usage in Poultry Feed

Protein portion and energy are very large in starter rations for both broilers and layers. This protein and high-energy ratio are correlated with poultry birds’ gut health issues. The addition of yeast to poultry feed is one way of enhancing the animal’s gut health and helping to improve the conversion rate of feed, resulting in a positive effect on the yield of meat. It has been found that a mixture of yeast and probiotics has a maximum effect on broiler weight gain and productivity. This is particularly true in the young stage of the birds for starter rations. Although live yeast is mostly used in home-based feed, produced from maize and soybeans, compound feed is common with other types of yeast. Poultry Feed has the largest market share by the form of animal in the Global Feed Yeast Market. The Poultry Feed Yeast Market is projected to grow at a robust pace with poultry production growing every year and with an increased focus on productivity and weight gain of birds.



Archer Daniels Midland Company



Angel yeast Co., Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Lesaffre

Leiber GmbH

Associated British Foods PLC

Nutreco N.V.

Cargill, Incorporated

Alltech

Diamond V



Feed Yeast Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Feed Yeast Market in the Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 the consumption rate of meat products in East Asia had witnessed rapid growth. The ban on the use of antibiotics as a growth promoter in the livestock sector in the European and North American countries has, however, indirectly affected the countries of the Asia Pacific region. This has prompted main feed additives businesses to produce natural growth promoters and health supplements. After the ban, creative ways of encouraging animal development by-products with similar benefits have been found by livestock producers by replacing antibiotic growth promoters with microbial feed additives that have antibiotic properties.



Feed Yeast market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Associated British Foods Inc. (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech Inc. (US), Cargill (US) hold a substantial market share in the Feed Yeast market. Other players analyzed in this report are Angel Yeast Company (China), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Lesaffre (France), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Novus International (US), Zilor (Biorigin) (Brazil), Kerry Group (Ireland), and Kemin (US) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Feed Yeast. For Instance, In January 2019, Ohly (UK) and Lallemand (Canada), entered into a strategic partnership for the divestment of Ohly’s Hutchinson Torula Yeast facility and associated Torula whole-cell business in the US. The long-term supply partnership between these companies aims at benefitting Ohly by ensuring sustainable security of the Hutchinson site.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

By Type:

Probiotic yeast

Brewer’s yeast

Specialty yeast

Yeast derivatives

By Livestock:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquatic animals

Pets

Equine

By Genus:

Saccharomyces spp.

Kluyveromyces spp.

Others

