NAOT Footwear Announces Flagship Store to Open in New York City

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAOT Footwear, Israeli maker of quality shoes that combine fashion and comfort, announces it will open a flagship store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.



The store is set to open in early fall 2022 at 436 W. Broadway, right in the heart of SoHo, alongside the city’s most iconic and unique boutiques. NAOT has long had roots in the New York area with the U.S. headquarters on Long Island. Many of the brand’s biggest fans, known as Naotics, call New York City home and NAOT is excited to have them shop in their first boutique-style retail location.

“Opening a flagship store in New York City has been a dream of ours for many years,” said Steve Lax, president of NAOT Footwear. “Our shoes truly are works of art; Handmade in Israel from the highest quality leathers and materials, the advanced designs deserve to be displayed alongside the art of SoHo. This store will give everyone the opportunity to touch, feel and experience the beautiful designs and comfort NAOT is famous for.”

Like the SoHo neighborhood, NAOT has a rich history in fashion and design. The first sandals were made in 1942 in a one-room workshop on a Kibbutz in Israel. 80 years later, NAOT has evolved into an international brand but each shoe is still handcrafted in Israel, the result of a collaboration between people of different cultures and backgrounds. NAOT’s dedication to peace building and diversity makes SoHo the perfect place for the brand’s flagship store.

Industry leaders in style and design, NAOT is renowned for comfort. NAOT’s unique footbed is made primarily from natural cork and latex providing unprecedented support, flexibility and durability. The SoHo store will allow visitors to experience the ultimate in comfort and fit firsthand. NAOT is also dedicated to giving back to local communities. Through their #NAOTGivesBack Donation Program, NAOT donates thousands of shoes and sandals to various charities each year. Giving back has been built into the vision of NAOT, their hope is that a brand new pair of quality shoes can add comfort to those who need it

The 800 square foot store on W. Broadway will feature an understated elegance in warm and welcoming neutrals where the shoes will be the centerpiece of the space. NAOT looks forward to opening the doors this fall. For exclusive updates signup at www.naot.com/soho .

Media Inquiries

Sarah Karger

sarah@commodditiesinc.com

About NAOT Footwear

NAOT is passionate about creating a better world by making people feel comfortable. Crafted by hand in Israel through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds, NAOT shoes are ethically made using sustainable methods with materials of the highest quality. Fine Italian leathers and our signature insoles combined with advanced designs, make for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort.

NAOT’s uniquely engineered insoles are made of natural cork and latex and lined with a supple suede lining, creating a flexible and shock absorbing base of superior support that is designed to replicate the shape of one’s foot, much like a footprint left behind in the sand. To shop NAOT products, visit www.naot.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/254051b1-4d0d-475c-9ee1-4d0faec7cf93