Everything Blockchain Gains International Foothold

Jacksonville, Florida, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: OBTX), a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, today announced a partnership with Oikonomakis Christos Global Law Firm, a pioneer in the field of legal advice and services. Through Oikonomakis, Everything Blockchain is poised to continue expanding its global footprint and providing support for customers in multiple international markets.

Everything Blockchain’s global advancement has already begun in Europe and in Middle East/North Africa (MENA). The company has deployed operations on the ground and will soon finalize multiple partnership and licensing agreements within these regions. The relationship with Oikonomakis will further enable Everything Blockchain to capitalize on growing market opportunities and increase its global strategic partnerships.

To streamline the delivery of cutting-edge software solutions, architectures, and platforms, the company is developing a worldwide secure hardware network. Additionally, the company is continuing to develop patent-pending applications that will enhance blockchain technology and make it more accessible and consumable in the real world.

“Partnering with Oikonomakis offers an incredible, strategic opportunity for our team to deliver our innovative solutions internationally,” said Mike Hawkins, Chairman of Everything Blockchain Inc. “It remains our mission to help customers around the world achieve success with blockchain technology, and this is the next of many steps in that direction."

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Everything Blockchain as they realize their business goals,” said Christos Oikonomakis, Founder and Managing Partner. “Oikonomakis Law is committed to helping companies compete in today’s business market and operate seamlessly across borders.”

Partnering with a qualified international law firm can have a positive impact on companies through better economic results, as well as contribution of knowledge on international trade itself. This results in procuring better contracts and obtaining better benefits from the legal knowledge of both the local market and the client or partner market. A law firm with the expertise and skills to perform in the international context is a fundamental element for a company that intends to operate in a global market.

To learn more about Everything Blockchain, please visit: https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Everything Blockchain, Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Block and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Oikonomakis Law

Oikonomakis Global Law Firm is committed to helping clients achieve their company goals around the world. The firm is involved in more than 100 Legal Fields and currently operates 26 offices in 22 countries. Oikonomakis works with each client to ensure they are successful, regardless of location. Our international solicitors provide the support needed to compete in each client’s business market on their most complicated, high-profile issues.









